Georgia State

Players that were snubbed in 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist vote

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 1 day ago

Sometimes you just have to wonder if people actually watch a lot of college football, even when it comes to naming the Heisman Trophy finalists.

No doubt, four very special and talented players are up for college football's biggest individual honor — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The list: Heisman Trophy finalists for 2022 college football season

But that doesn't mean that everyone who should have been included was. Even with all of their brilliant play this season, it was inevitable that the full list was going to be incomplete.

Here's our list of those players who were left out of the Heisman Trophy list, but who should have been included.

Heisman Trophy snubs for 2022 college football season

2022 Heisman Trophy snubs

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee quarterback. The biggest Heisman snub by far and quite the surprise given his stewardship of an offense that ranked No. 1 in college football most of the season. Hooker had 3,135 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions, running for 5 more TDs and 430 yards. It appears the Heisman folks dropped him from consideration after his ACL tear in the South Carolina game, but that doesn't take anything away from his achievements.

Bijan Robinson, Texas running back. Texas may have lost four games this season, but Robinson was never the reason. The tailback amassed 1,580 yards rushing on the year with 258 carries and 18 touchdowns, the fifth-best marks nationally, catching 19 passes for 314 yards and two additional touchdowns.

Bryce Young, Alabama quarterback. It's always tough to win the Heisman in two straight seasons, and Young will not have the chance to after his statistical output declined from his 2021 effort. Young still has a respectable effort this fall, eclipsing 3,000 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not quite his sophomore campaign when he threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, but his singular play was critical for the Crimson Tide in several games, most notably the Texas matchup when he personally put the team in position to win.

Blake Corum, Michigan running back. The absence of Corum from the Heisman finalists was notable given his overwhelming contribution to Michigan's offensive success. Corum ranked 8th nationally with 1,463 rushing yards on the year and finished 4th among running backs with 18 rushing touchdowns. He injured his knee on Nov. 19 against Illinois and only played two snaps against Ohio State, but that doesn't take away from everything else Corum did on the field.

Comments / 1

USMCSpartan.Ret
1d ago

Even when a RB leads the Nation in rushing yards, KWIII last year @MSU, all he gets from the Committee is a seat at the final table, not a win. This Paris Hilton player finished 8th!

Reply
2
