Leavitt family's annual pet food drive set for this week

POCATELLO — Shannon Leavitt and her family are set to hold their annual pet food drive this week at Albertsons in Pocatello.

Leavitt said she has been doing this drive, which she calls Christmas for the Animals, for nine years now. This year will be her 10th.

“I started doing it because I wanted to do something that would make a difference for someone,” she said. “We wanted to do something that would actually impact the community.”

Leavitt said everything she collects will go to the Bannock Humane Society, and they will use it to benefit the community.

“It’s insane how many people this helps,” she said. “Everything we raise goes to the whole community. It’s so beautiful.”

Leavitt said she and her family collect dog and cat food, cat litter, toys, bedding and blankets.

“We collect pretty much anything pets can use,” she said.

Leavitt said she also collects funds that will go towards the humane society’s vaccine clinics.

“They do a program where people come in and pay a cheap amount that takes care of their shots and their spay and neuter,” she said. “The funds that we raise helps that, and the food that we raise helps feed the animals.”

Leavitt said her favorite part about collecting the food is seeing the impact that it has on other people.

“There’s so many people in need,” she said. “My favorite part is giving it all away and seeing the impact.”

Leavitt said she and her daughter will be standing on the inside of Albertsons at 330 E. Benton St. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week. They will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

“We deliver everything to the humane society on Sunday,” she said.

Leavitt encourages everyone to come to Albertsons and give what they can. Any donations will be appreciated.

“Get down to Albertsons and come see the Leavitts,” she said.