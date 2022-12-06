Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
alabamawx.com
Warm Through The Weekend; Scattered Showers Around
RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is rain-free this afternoon… with a partly sunny sky temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 70s… almost 20 degrees above average for December 8, and close to record values for the date. The sky will remain mostly fair tonight, but look out for for patchy dense fog again after midnight.
alabamawx.com
Warm Weather Continues; Showers Over North Alabama
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue across the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning… the more numerous ones are over the Tennessee Valley. A few showers will remain possible through the day today, but the big story is the December warmth. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s in most places, about 15 degrees above average. Highs remain in the 70s through Friday, not far from record levels.
alabamawx.com
Warm Weather Continues; Pattern Flip About A Week Away
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue over the northern third of Alabama this afternoon where the sky is mostly cloudy… South Alabama is enjoying a partly to mostly sunny sky under an upper ridge. Temperatures remain well above average, and a few spots have reached the 80 degree mark. As of this writing, Birmingham’s high so far today is 74, well short of the record high of 80 for the date, set in 1951.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Mainly Cloudy and Very Warm
Temperatures are surging into the 70s this afternoon, and these are about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. We continue to see areas of scattered showers, and these will continue the rest of today, but it won’t rain everywhere, and most of the activity will remain over the northern third of the state, closer to the surface boundary. More of the same tomorrow with more clouds, a few showers, and very warm December temperatures as mid and upper 70s will persist. In fact, places across South Alabama are seeing 80s this week.
alabamawx.com
Temperatures Near Record Levels Through Friday; A Few Showers Today
RADAR CHECK: We have a few scattered showers over the northern half of Alabama this morning; nothing especially heavy or widespread. We will mention the chance of showers over North/Central Alabama today and early tonight… then just a small risk of a shower tomorrow and Thursday as an upper ridge builds over the region. South Alabama will remain generally dry through mid-week.
alabamawx.com
Records Falling Across the South Today
The high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is responsible for the warm weather across the Deep South here in early December. The mercury has reached 82 at Mobile, breaking their record high for the date, which is 81, set in 1998. Upon further inspection, the Port City has at least tied its all-time record high for December, which is 82F, originally set on December 30, 2021 and tied just yesterday. We will be watching to see if they can break their all-time December mark. Weather records at Mobile go all the way back to 1872.
alabamawx.com
Fog Advisory for South Central Alabama
Dense fog is expected to develop or has already formed across the southern half of Alabama overnight. Weather Service Offices responsible for the southern part of the state have issued Dense Fog ADvisories for the overnight. They are shown in gray on the map. There is not a fog advisory...
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Above average temperatures this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps will reach the mid 70s later today. Our temps will be way above average and could even be record breaking between now and Friday. Highs will reach 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday with morning temps in the low 60s all week long. Our best chance of rain looks to come this weekend on Sunday with temps and humidity values finally starting to fall. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday with morning temps in the low 50s.
alabamawx.com
It’s Official! All Time December Records at Mobile and Pensacola; Tuscaloosa Sets Daily Mark
We had been tracking temperatures all day at both stations in anticipation that they would break their all-time December marks. Mobile smashed theirs with 85F. Pensacola broke theirs as well. Tuscaloosa tied their record for the date of 79F.
Mobile paying nearly $5 million to boost cruise terminal months before Carnival’s return
Cruising will not resume in Mobile for another 10 months, and even after it does, the voyages will be seasonal running from October to May only. But the cruising industry fills up the city’s hotels and replenishes the government’s coffers to help pay off the debts incurred over 15 years ago to build the cruise terminal.
Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
wbrc.com
Gasoline prices dropping across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get deeper into the holiday season, you may have noticed a change in gas prices, a change that’s trending downward. According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $2.97 in Tuscaloosa, a drop of 20 cents a gallon in the last month or so.
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another Time
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when households did not have ready access to ice. In the late 1800s, industries that relied upon ice (such as fishing) relied upon ice manufacturing companies to supply the ice that would keep their product fresh.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Longtime leader of Lake Martin volunteer organization passes the gavel
John Thompson has plenty of perspective when it comes to Lake Martin. As Renew Our Rivers wrapped up its 2022 Alabama cleanups with the traditional year-end event on Lake Martin, in coordination with the Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA), Thompson was wrapping his 10-year tenure as LMRA president. But Thompson’s...
How much does childcare cost in each Alabama county?
From clothes and toys to cribs and car seats - not to mention hospital bills - having a baby is expensive. Really expensive. And one of the biggest expenses Alabama parents will face is childcare. That’s especially true in Shelby County - an affluent county south of Birmingham - where...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Tree Lighting happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s time to get into the holiday spirit! The Prichard Historical Preservation Commission is hosting its 1st annual Christmas Tree Lighting. This event is happening this Sunday, December 11th at 4 PM. This event is free and open to the public. It will feature a performance from the Blount High School Choir, the Magnolia Community Band, the Prichard Police Explorer, and also the Azalea Trail Maids. Refreshments will be served for those who attend.
Christopher Vizzina, Earl Woods give Alabama All-Stars a different look at quarterback
Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina didn’t think twice about coming to Mobile this week to compete in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. “You only get to do this once,” the Briarwood Christian senior said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to do it. I know some people don’t want to get injured and stuff, but I think it’s totally worth it. I’m for sure glad to be here.”
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
