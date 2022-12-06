Temperatures are surging into the 70s this afternoon, and these are about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. We continue to see areas of scattered showers, and these will continue the rest of today, but it won’t rain everywhere, and most of the activity will remain over the northern third of the state, closer to the surface boundary. More of the same tomorrow with more clouds, a few showers, and very warm December temperatures as mid and upper 70s will persist. In fact, places across South Alabama are seeing 80s this week.

