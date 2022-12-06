ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Light the World Giving Machine coming to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A vending machine filled with charitable opportunities is coming to downtown Charleston this holiday season. The Light the World Giving Machine gives people the opportunity to provide for people in their local community or people halfway across the world, whether it be buying a goat for a family in Africa, an acre of sweet potatoes for a family in Asia, or a seven-day bus pass for a neighbor in search of a new job opportunity.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Christmas parades happening in the Lowcountry this weekend

As we inch closer to Christmas, the Lowcountry's towns have more holiday parades to be enjoyed. Here are parades happening Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec 11. Folly Beach is hosting its 32nd Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Folly Beach Saturday at noon. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Savannah Hwy in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Savannah Highway in Ravenel Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a man on a motorcycle was traveling north in the median...
RAVENEL, SC
abcnews4.com

More trees expected to be removed on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On July 7, the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals deferred the request to remove grand trees on Fenwick Hall Allee. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the developers returned in front of the board with changes made per their last application. “Please save our...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Information needed in deadly Kingstree-area shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting in November that left one person dead in the Kingstree area of the county. On Nov. 13, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

City of Georgetown to hold special election on Dec. 27

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday Dec.27 , the City of Georgetown will hold a special election. It is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting will...
GEORGETOWN, SC

