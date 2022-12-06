Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
'Righteous Gemstones' set pops up at El Molino Supermarket in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The HBO show "The Righteous Gemstones" was seen filming Wednesday morning in West Ashley. The crew was set up outside El Molino Supermarket on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. The show is currently filming for Season 3. An elaborate set included crashed cars, debris and rubble...
Light the World Giving Machine coming to downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A vending machine filled with charitable opportunities is coming to downtown Charleston this holiday season. The Light the World Giving Machine gives people the opportunity to provide for people in their local community or people halfway across the world, whether it be buying a goat for a family in Africa, an acre of sweet potatoes for a family in Asia, or a seven-day bus pass for a neighbor in search of a new job opportunity.
Christmas parades happening in the Lowcountry this weekend
As we inch closer to Christmas, the Lowcountry's towns have more holiday parades to be enjoyed. Here are parades happening Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec 11. Folly Beach is hosting its 32nd Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Folly Beach Saturday at noon. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon.
Darius Rucker keeps promise, teaches Trooper Bob how to play 'Wagon Wheel' on guitar
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dreams really do come true, but sometimes they take time to come to fruition. In 2016, ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob tweeted that he wanted three things for Christmas:. No more fatal wrecks. A half-dozen macadamia nut cookies. And for Darius Rucker...
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
Mt. Pleasant moms open clothing store during pandemic, still give back to community
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Starting a business can be a challenge for anyone, but how about revamping your business and opening up a shop during the pandemic?. That’s exactly what three Mount Pleasant moms did, and yet they still manage to put their families first and give back to the community.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Savannah Hwy in Ravenel
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Savannah Highway in Ravenel Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a man on a motorcycle was traveling north in the median...
Patriots Point to hold Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service on anniversary of attack
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor those killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. aboard the USS Yorktown. It will focus on honoring the 25 known South Carolinians who died...
More trees expected to be removed on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On July 7, the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals deferred the request to remove grand trees on Fenwick Hall Allee. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the developers returned in front of the board with changes made per their last application. “Please save our...
Man with special needs says he was treated unfairly at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Justin Gigliotti took to Twitter after an unpleasant trip at the Charleston International Airport. He has had TSA PreCheck for years, traveling in and out of different airports. His mother says he does well advocating for himself and his medical needs and has never...
Suspect in 2019 on-camera Eastside Charleston murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shannon Johnson, the man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man after an argument on Hanover Street in 2019, was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday following a four-day murder trial, according to Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. A jury found...
Survivor of Smoaks house explosion's recovery going 'incredibly well,' family says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — "Dad, you're still here, and we are going to make it through this." That's the only way to describe Israel Jenkins's survival. The 76-year-old man walked away with injuries after his home in Colleton County exploded Monday night. His recovery continues, but his children...
Man accused of 2020 shootings near North Charleston mobile home park in custody
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the week-long spree of violence he allegedly unleashed on a community in North Charleston more than two years ago, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, is being held without bond...
Goose Creek man killed in motorcycle crash on I-26 EB by Aviation Avenue, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed after crashing on I-26 Eastbound by Aviation Avenue around 5:43 a.m. on Thursday. Thursday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Paul Kline, 43, of Goose Creek. SCHP reported a motorcycle and...
Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
Information needed in deadly Kingstree-area shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting in November that left one person dead in the Kingstree area of the county. On Nov. 13, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
Trailer containing $10k merchandise stolen from Verde parking lot, MPPD says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police reported a trailer was stolen from the Verde parking lot located at 730 Coleman Boulevard. Police said the manager of the store said the trailer was stolen between Nov. 27. and Dec. 3. MPPD reported the manager said the trailer was...
NCPD arrest 18-year-old man in connection with gun found outside elementary school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — NCPD has arrested a man in connection with a gun that was found outside Goodwin Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 5. Micah O'Leary Clinton, 18, is charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol and Carrying a Weapon on School Grounds. Officers arrested Clinton on...
City of Georgetown to hold special election on Dec. 27
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday Dec.27 , the City of Georgetown will hold a special election. It is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting will...
Suspects charged with attempted murder, witness tampering in Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Two suspects are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Moncks Corner in November, town officials announced on Thursday. On Nov. 10, officers responded to Johnny Reb Drive for reports of a shooting, officials say. Officers found a home and two vehicles damaged by gunfire with "numerous" shell casings in the area.
