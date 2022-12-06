Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has Simple Plea For Nick Bosa Ahead Of Buccaneers-49ers
The 49ers have been on a roll, but San Francisco will turn to Brock Purdy to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jimmy Garoppolo’s regular season was over after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. There reportedly is hope the quarterback can return in the postseason, but Kyle Shanahan will have “Mr. Irrelevant” under center in Week 14 as the 49ers hope to win their sixth-straight game and remain atop of the NFC West.
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
Deebo Samuel Injury: Kyle Shanahan Offers Update On 49ers Star
The San Francisco 49ers were bit by the injury bug yet again Sunday as star receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel, who suffered an ankle injury with five minutes left in the first half, did not return to the contest. Samuel’s injury came with the 49ers already leading by three possessions in what proved to be a 35-7 rout.
Giants Shoot Themselves In Foot With Two Incredibly Embarrassing Plays
It’s difficult to beat the Philadelphia Eagles when everything is going right, and even more difficult when a team is hindered by embarrassing self-inflicted wounds like the New York Giants were in their Week 14 game Sunday. The first of two such plays came from Giants safety Julian Love...
Twitter reacts to the Broncos 34-28 loss to the Chiefs
Hats off to a solid effort for the Denver Broncos, but they fell short for the tenth time in 13 games on Sunday. The Broncos lost 34-28 to their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. Russell Wilson had arguably one of his best games in a Broncos uniform, throwing for 247yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game with a concussion. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien came in to relieve Wilson and threw a touchdown to bring the game within six, but it wasn’t enough.
49ers Star DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Bucs
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa will play in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bosa, who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks, was listed as questionable after missing practice all week due to a hamstring injury. While it’s surprising...
49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win
If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion. The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as they had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
Why Mac Jones Still Believes Patriots Can Fix Broken Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones continues to preach optimism as the Patriots’ offense circles the drain. New England’s second-year quarterback on Thursday said he still believes the Patriots can pull out of their offensive tailspin as the end of the season draws near. “I think we all...
Latest Tom Brady Record Demonstrates Incredible Longevity
Much of the talk surrounding Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ trip out to California has revolved around his homecoming, but he’s also quietly broken a decades-long streak in the NFL — with the help of San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy. By football standards, Brady...
NFL Rumors: Where Sean Payton Would Like To Coach In 2023
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to be mentioned in speculation with many believing the current FOX Sports analyst could leave the booth and return to the sideline next season. Payton stepped away from his position in January. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport fueled that fire Sunday afternoon....
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette Questionable for Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports. Despite head coach Todd Bowles telling reporters that Fournette should be good for Sunday, this feels notable due to Fournette’s decreasing role in the backfield. This news may hurt his fantasy value heading into Week 14 while boosting the value of rookie Rachaad White who is poised for a breakout game. Be careful slotting Fournette into your starting lineups this weekend, even if he is good to go in San Francisco.
Just How Improbable Was Rams Comeback Vs. Raiders?
It was a wild Thursday night for Baker Mayfield and the Rams. Los Angeles was down 13 heading into the fourth quarter and came within six points with 1:41 left in its game against the Las Vegas Raiders when Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams just 48 hours prior and replaced starting quarterback John Wolford after LA’s first series, put together a spectacular 98-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t ‘See The Point’ Playing During Regular Season
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are still ongoing after the free agent wide receiver paid visits to Buffalo and Dallas. Things looked as if he might strike a deal with the Cowboys, but it never came to fruition. Many teams would benefit from having Beckham on their roster — especially with the playoffs right around the corner.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) Leaves Week 14 Game and Will Not Return
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett left Week 14’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion and will not return, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Pickett suffered the injury in the first quarter, failing to complete his lone pass attempt of the afternoon. The 24-year-old was placed...
This Josh McDaniels Quote Won’t Be Inspiring For Raiders Fans
The Raiders were feeling themselves after three straight wins, but “Thursday Night Football” was Baker Mayfield’s show. Just days after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers, the fifth-year quarterback came in and led the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win after they were down by 13 points in the fourth quarter. It was a historic victory on both sides of the field.
This Russell Wilson Pick-Six Is Perfect Encapsulation Of Broncos Tenure
Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Denver Broncos has been disastrous, and was somehow encapsulated in one play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. In desperate need of a win, the 3-9 Broncos hosted the 9-3 Chiefs in an effort to earn some sort of positive takeaway from the event. Instead, they fell behind 27-0 before halftime and saw Wilson hand away six points.
NFL Fines Patriots QB Mac Jones For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will have a little less money to do holiday shopping this year. The NFL hit the second-year signal-caller with a $10,609 fine due to what the league office deemed unsportsmanlike conduct on a play that occurred late in New England’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Robert Saleh Makes Confident Declaration After Jets Loss To Bills
Football fans everywhere might be a bit surprised the New York Jets are in contention for a playoff berth in mid-December. Robert Saleh isn’t of the same mindset. And the Jets second-year head coach hinted just that Sunday with a rather surprising declaration after New York lost to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in a one-possession game.
NFL Picks: Week 14 Best-Bet Parlay Zeroes In On Key Injuries
Frustration for the NESNBets NFL best-bet parlay has very much set in. At least we only have a few weeks of embarrassment left. As you can tell, we’re in a very good headspace after yet another losing week. Losing sucks no matter the circumstances, and any attempts to convince ourselves that it’s more annoying to hit all but one game than miss multiple picks in a week were pointless.
How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
