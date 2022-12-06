Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Top wide receivers in the transfer portal as of Wednesday
Wide receiver is a position Texas is expected to pursue in the transfer portal. Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington served as the only two Texas wideouts who provided any consistent play. With Whittington unlikely to return and not many proven pieces behind him, Texas needs to find some playmakers in the portal.
Report: Jeff Brohm Leaving Purdue to Become Louisville Football Head Coach
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm is heading home. After six seasons at the helm for the Boilermakers, Brohm is finalizing a deal to return to his alma mater and become the head coach at Louisville, according to a report by ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday morning.
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Louisville opens
Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reportedly lands notable ACC OC for same role at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is developing an impressive staff as the new head coach of Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell reportedly added a key offensive assistant to his new team. Phil Longo is among the latest college assistants on the move as he is expected to depart North Carolina for the same position at Wisconsin. He spent the previous 4 seasons at North Carolina as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Baker Mayfield drive in Rams-Raiders TNF ignites Twitter
Mayfield came up in the clutch with a 98-yard game-winning drive to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. Social media reacted accordingly.
Robert Anae Leaving Syracuse for Offensive Coordinator Position at NC State
Syracuse football lost defensive coordinator Tony White Thursday afternoon. Thursday night the hits kept coming as offensive coordinator Robert Anae is leaving the Orange to take the same position with NC State, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Anae joined Syracuse this past ...
CBS Sports
Louisville hires Jeff Brohm: Former Cardinals QB, assistant returns to alma mater after six years at Purdue
Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as its next coach, the university announced Thursday. Brohm, a native of Louisville who also quarterbacked the Cardinals in the 1990s, leaves Purdue after six successful seasons to return to his alma mater. The Louisville board of trustees formally approved Brohm's contract in a meeting on Thursday.
WPXI
Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after losing to A.J. Brown, Eagles in Week 13
The Tennessee Titans will be looking for a new general manager this year after firing Jon Robinson, the team announced Tuesday morning. Ryan Cowden, the Titans' VP of player personnel, will take over as interim. In her announcement, Titans owner Amy Adam Strunk said the team made "significant progress both...
Rutgers suffers crushing buzzer-beating loss to No. 25 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers. On the buzzer-beating play, Holden — whose game-winning shot was his lone basket of the game — sidestepped across midcourt and out of bounds before stepping back...
Impressions from California | Schad
LOS ANGELES − One of the themes following Miami's loss at San Francisco was that the team will benefit from the experience of a road game, against a top opponent, in a playoff-type environment. Another part of that theme is that some or many players may have been, according...
Carson Palmer: USC Heisman Trophy profile
With Caleb Williams being a near-lock to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, it is worth noting the USC Heisman winner whose season most closely parallels Williams’ journey: Carson Palmer. If you think about it, the 2022 and 2002 USC seasons have a lot in common. We...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba declares for 2023 NFL draft, won't play in College Football Playoff
One of the top pass-catchers in college football is getting an early start on his preparations for the next level. Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and will not play in this year’s College Football Playoff, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Smith-Njigba...
Comments / 0