ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
LouisvilleReport

Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Louisville opens

Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell reportedly lands notable ACC OC for same role at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell is developing an impressive staff as the new head coach of Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell reportedly added a key offensive assistant to his new team. Phil Longo is among the latest college assistants on the move as he is expected to depart North Carolina for the same position at Wisconsin. He spent the previous 4 seasons at North Carolina as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
MADISON, WI
New York Post

Rutgers suffers crushing buzzer-beating loss to No. 25 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers. On the buzzer-beating play, Holden — whose game-winning shot was his lone basket of the game — sidestepped across midcourt and out of bounds before stepping back...
COLUMBUS, OH
Palm Beach Daily News

Impressions from California | Schad

LOS ANGELES − One of the themes following Miami's loss at San Francisco was that the team will benefit from the experience of a road game, against a top opponent, in a playoff-type environment. Another part of that theme is that some or many players may have been, according...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy