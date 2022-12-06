Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Ending source of income discrimination in Lawrence will be a key step toward solving housing crisis, panelists say
Only about 10% of Lawrence landlords participate in housing voucher programs, and right now, 51 households with vouchers in hand are actively searching and struggling to find housing. Gabby Boyle, prevention specialist at the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center, and Mariel Ferreiro, landlord liaison for the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing...
kcur.org
Independence parents say school board 'operates in the shadows' as it considers a 4 day week
For almost five months, Arthur Smith has been a regular fixture at Independence school board meetings. In June, the school board voted to remove the book “Cats vs. Robots Volume 1: This is War” – which includes a nonbinary character – from its elementary school libraries. As the parent of a nonbinary child, Smith decided to speak up at the following meeting.
Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center gets greenlight for revised plan
The developers of Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project's latest iteration and won initial approval.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission interested in $4.6M housing project but holds off on decisions for ARPA funds
Members of the City of Lawrence’s Housing Initiatives Division requested the city spend $8.29 million left from federal COVID-19 relief funds on housing solutions, but city commissioners stopped short of adopting that recommendation. Though commissioners showed an interest in plans to spend a little more than half of that...
kcur.org
Prairie Village is getting heated over a plan to expand affordable housing
An ad hoc committee appointed by the mayor of Prairie Village has submitted recommendations meant to diversify the city's housing stock and affordability. The plan, among other things, would change zoning rules to allow more multi-unit buildings in zones designated for multi-family housing. Dan Schoepf, a member of Prairie Village...
Kansas City approves $130M apartment project at blighted hospital site
NorthPoint Development will proceed with its $130 million ArriveKC apartment complex in place of the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital.
Kansas City’s City Union Mission issues plea to metro for help
Kansas City's City Union Mission issues a plea to the community for donations to help it meet its fundraising goal.
KWCH.com
Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School. In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public...
Developers plan single-family home project in south Overland Park
Overland Park will consider Southern Meadows' development near 191st Street and State Line Road that could add 1,169 single-family homes.
Kansas City leaders call emergency meeting to address teacher’s alleged racial slur
Kansas City leaders call emergency meeting to address accusations that a University Academy Charter School teacher used a racial slur in class.
WIBW
Harvesters to host December food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
Olathe Public Schools could shift start, end times due to bus driver shortage
The Olathe Public Schools district is struggling with a nationwide bus driver shortage and may shift school start and ends times as a result.
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
KCTV 5
