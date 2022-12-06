Read full article on original website
Refugio looking to compete for sixth football state title
CYPRESS, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats will take on the Timpson Bears which are ranked #1 in the state. Refugio is coming of a dramatic win over its rival, the Shiner Comanches, but have a tough match up today. The Refugio Bobcats and Timpson bears went at it tonight...
Refugio shatters Shiner’s hopes of a three-peat
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Part two of the Refugio vs. Shiner story was decided Friday night and done so in dramatic fashion. The first half of the game was what most expected, a close game with neither team breaking. The Comanches came out of the half with a one point lead (14-13) while Refugio had to decide whether to stick with the game plan or not, since the Bobcats had only run five offensive plays in the first half. Both of the Refugio scores came off big plays, a kickoff return and a 40+ yard touchdown pass. Shiner on the other hand, had to figure out a way to get A&M commit Dalton Brooks going, but the four-star athlete was hobbled with injuries so it was tough for him to get going through out the night. He would finish with just over 155 yards and no touchdowns.
Franklin to battle Edna with trip to state title game on the line
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (14-0) will take on the Edna Cowboys (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy. Franklin brings a 30 game winning streak into the contest after last week’s come from behind 24-21 win...
Cuero makes it back to state semifinal under first year head coach
CUERO, Texas — The Cuero Gobblers have a top ranked defense in the state, but the offense is also nothing to scoff at. The Mean Green played in a vicious battle with the Silsbee tigers and would go on to win in the third overtime. The Gobblers totaled 501 yards on offense with 253 yards on the ground and 248 through the air. Cuero competed in the highest scoring game of its history with a combined score of 58-56. Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac said he believed his team would come up with a stop when they needed it most.
Edna hoping to make it back to state
EDNA, Texas — The Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominant win over the Llano Yellow Jackets to make it to the state semifinals for the first time in eight years. The Cowboys have one loss on the season and it came in week three against a team still playing, the Refugio Bobcats. Edna will play last years’ state champions of class 3A-DII, the Franklin Lions. The Lions moved up to 3A-DI during the realignment that took place earlier in the year. Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said he and the team believed they could make it this far, but knows they are not done yet.
Lufkin, Texas Names New Parks and Recreation Director
The City of Lufkin has announced the addition of a Lufkin native to its management team. Buddy Timme has been named as the director of the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department. Timme was selected for the role following a nationwide search with more than 60 applicants, according to...
Will This Popular Texas Wing Bar Come To Tyler Or Longview, TX?
After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
Legacy Fitness In Nacogdoches, Texas Closes Temporarily Leaving Members Confused
Legacy Fitness in Nacogdoches sent out an app alert to their gym members that they were changing out some equipment. A moving truck was spotted there, and after some members took a look around they found that all of the equipment was removed. Though there hasn't been any further official...
Semi Hits Collectable Cars Between Lufkin & Nacogdoches, Texas
Collectable Cars located at 7894 South U.S. Hwy 59 in Nacogdoches was almost turned into a drive-thru, according to their Facebook page. The owner, Dennis, got quite an early morning surprise this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A large refrigerated 2023 blue Freightliner Semi-Truck carrying perishables left I-69/HWY 59 South...
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
This Cupcake Bakery In Lufkin, Texas Closes For Good
This past weekend I went to the Angelina County Farmers Market to check out the locally grown oranges and grapefruit. The selection at Bryan’s Farms was amazing, and I even got a long branch of oranges that could be used as a table decoration before eating. It has a...
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses
One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
Nacogdoches HS principal up for statewide award
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Claire Bray, who is the Assistant Principal at Nacogdoches High School, is receiving statewide recognition as she is one of the three finalists up for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year award. Bray has been working with Nacogdoches ISD...
Iconic Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas Building Is Ready For A New Owner
It is rare that one of the larger iconic buildings in downtown Nacogdoches comes up for sale. It is one that just by looking at the picture you know exactly where it is located. Godtel has moved to a new location on Douglass road, resulting in the Redland Hotel being...
#TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation. It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned. Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten...
Pass The Jalapeno Ranch! Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Now Open in Longview
Big As Yo' Face Burritos for everyone! Chuy's is now officially open in Longview, TX, and I'm on my way there now. The popular fast-casual spot officially has a second East Texas location. Back in May we brought you the news of the opening thanks to a post by Longview...
Blake Shelton Tweets Support for Longview, TX Resident to Replace Him on The Voice
Back in October, country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice. The following week, I threw my support behind someone I think would be the perfect replacement, someone who lives right here in Longview, TX. Neal McCoy is one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and after...
Game Wardens of Texas say illegal trade of species is a large problem
The Texas Game Wardens protect the state's wildlife from illegal trade and said it's a large problem here in Texas.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on TX-103 at around 12:55 p.m. According to the officials, a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was driving westbound on the road when it veered off the road and into a wooded area.
