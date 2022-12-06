ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

crossroadstoday.com

CYPRESS, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats will take on the Timpson Bears which are ranked #1 in the state. Refugio is coming of a dramatic win over its rival, the Shiner Comanches, but have a tough match up today. The Refugio Bobcats and Timpson bears went at it tonight...
REFUGIO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Part two of the Refugio vs. Shiner story was decided Friday night and done so in dramatic fashion. The first half of the game was what most expected, a close game with neither team breaking. The Comanches came out of the half with a one point lead (14-13) while Refugio had to decide whether to stick with the game plan or not, since the Bobcats had only run five offensive plays in the first half. Both of the Refugio scores came off big plays, a kickoff return and a 40+ yard touchdown pass. Shiner on the other hand, had to figure out a way to get A&M commit Dalton Brooks going, but the four-star athlete was hobbled with injuries so it was tough for him to get going through out the night. He would finish with just over 155 yards and no touchdowns.
REFUGIO, TX
KBTX.com

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (14-0) will take on the Edna Cowboys (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy. Franklin brings a 30 game winning streak into the contest after last week’s come from behind 24-21 win...
FRANKLIN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

CUERO, Texas — The Cuero Gobblers have a top ranked defense in the state, but the offense is also nothing to scoff at. The Mean Green played in a vicious battle with the Silsbee tigers and would go on to win in the third overtime. The Gobblers totaled 501 yards on offense with 253 yards on the ground and 248 through the air. Cuero competed in the highest scoring game of its history with a combined score of 58-56. Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac said he believed his team would come up with a stop when they needed it most.
CUERO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

EDNA, Texas — The Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominant win over the Llano Yellow Jackets to make it to the state semifinals for the first time in eight years. The Cowboys have one loss on the season and it came in week three against a team still playing, the Refugio Bobcats. Edna will play last years’ state champions of class 3A-DII, the Franklin Lions. The Lions moved up to 3A-DI during the realignment that took place earlier in the year. Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said he and the team believed they could make it this far, but knows they are not done yet.
EDNA, TX
High School Football PRO

TIMPSON, TX
KICKS 105

The City of Lufkin has announced the addition of a Lufkin native to its management team. Buddy Timme has been named as the director of the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department. Timme was selected for the role following a nationwide search with more than 60 applicants, according to...
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
LONGVIEW, TX
KICKS 105

Collectable Cars located at 7894 South U.S. Hwy 59 in Nacogdoches was almost turned into a drive-thru, according to their Facebook page. The owner, Dennis, got quite an early morning surprise this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A large refrigerated 2023 blue Freightliner Semi-Truck carrying perishables left I-69/HWY 59 South...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
101.5 KNUE

What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
K-Fox 95.5

This past weekend I went to the Angelina County Farmers Market to check out the locally grown oranges and grapefruit. The selection at Bryan’s Farms was amazing, and I even got a long branch of oranges that could be used as a table decoration before eating. It has a...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Claire Bray, who is the Assistant Principal at Nacogdoches High School, is receiving statewide recognition as she is one of the three finalists up for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year award. Bray has been working with Nacogdoches ISD...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

