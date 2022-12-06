SAN MARCOS, Texas — Part two of the Refugio vs. Shiner story was decided Friday night and done so in dramatic fashion. The first half of the game was what most expected, a close game with neither team breaking. The Comanches came out of the half with a one point lead (14-13) while Refugio had to decide whether to stick with the game plan or not, since the Bobcats had only run five offensive plays in the first half. Both of the Refugio scores came off big plays, a kickoff return and a 40+ yard touchdown pass. Shiner on the other hand, had to figure out a way to get A&M commit Dalton Brooks going, but the four-star athlete was hobbled with injuries so it was tough for him to get going through out the night. He would finish with just over 155 yards and no touchdowns.

REFUGIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO