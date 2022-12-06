Read full article on original website
Twitter reacts to the Broncos 34-28 loss to the Chiefs
Hats off to a solid effort for the Denver Broncos, but they fell short for the tenth time in 13 games on Sunday. The Broncos lost 34-28 to their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. Russell Wilson had arguably one of his best games in a Broncos uniform, throwing for 247yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game with a concussion. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien came in to relieve Wilson and threw a touchdown to bring the game within six, but it wasn’t enough.
