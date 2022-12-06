ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Transfer portal tracker: Boise State's departing players

BOISE, Idaho — While championship weekend brought happiness to many die-hard fans of successful college football teams, the College Football Playoff unveiling marked the start of stress and anxiety for others. The reason? The transfer portal. Dec. 5 kicked off the first window for players to enter the portal,...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Scott Slant: Rubber match of sorts against North Texas

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday Weekly: December 7, 2022. What’s the Scott Slant without a little history going into the Frisco Bowl next week? The Boise State-North Texas series is even at three wins apiece, but the teams haven’t played in 22 years. There are some interesting backstories, though. In reverse order, the last meeting was in 2000, with the Broncos obliterating the Mean Green 59-0 on the blue turf. The home team was motivated — it had lost in Denton, Texas, the previous season in ugly fashion 17-10. It was the prelude to a seminal moment in Boise State football. After that game, coach Dirk Koetter took the shackles off Bart Hendricks and the Broncos offense. The following week, Boise State stunned Nevada in a 52-17 rout, and you could say that’s when Boise State’s golden era began. The Broncos went on to their first of 17 10-win seasons as an FBS school.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise

If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
BOISE, ID
Idaho Uncovered

9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss

The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s

Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...

Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho political reporter Betsy Russell stepping down after 40-year career

For anyone who follows the Idaho Legislature, the Eye on Boise blog is an invaluable tool for keeping up with Idaho politics. The blog can be found online at the Idaho Press and the reporter behind it, Betsy Russell, often writes dozens of blog posts each day when the legislature is in session. The rest of the year, she keeps up on every aspect of Idaho news.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack

Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75.  Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police

It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Boise’s teenage trustee says he’s ‘in exactly the right spot’

Shiva Rajbhandari does typical high school senior stuff. He’s a varsity athlete, enjoys camping with this friends and has a part-time job with the Idaho Conservation League. But he also takes on lofty tasks, including a recent trip to Egypt to protest at the United Nations climate summit. And in September, he became the first student elected to the Boise School District’s board of trustees.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?

When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
