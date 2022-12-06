Read full article on original website
Transfer portal tracker: Boise State's departing players
BOISE, Idaho — While championship weekend brought happiness to many die-hard fans of successful college football teams, the College Football Playoff unveiling marked the start of stress and anxiety for others. The reason? The transfer portal. Dec. 5 kicked off the first window for players to enter the portal,...
Scott Slant: Rubber match of sorts against North Texas
BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday Weekly: December 7, 2022. What’s the Scott Slant without a little history going into the Frisco Bowl next week? The Boise State-North Texas series is even at three wins apiece, but the teams haven’t played in 22 years. There are some interesting backstories, though. In reverse order, the last meeting was in 2000, with the Broncos obliterating the Mean Green 59-0 on the blue turf. The home team was motivated — it had lost in Denton, Texas, the previous season in ugly fashion 17-10. It was the prelude to a seminal moment in Boise State football. After that game, coach Dirk Koetter took the shackles off Bart Hendricks and the Broncos offense. The following week, Boise State stunned Nevada in a 52-17 rout, and you could say that’s when Boise State’s golden era began. The Broncos went on to their first of 17 10-win seasons as an FBS school.
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise
If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss
The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...
Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
Aaron Paul Relisted His $1.3M Boise Home With a Built-In Hot Spring (Pics)
Aaron Paul's $1.3M Boise, Idaho home is on the market again. An Idaho native and co-star of the award-winning Breaking Bad television series, Paul first listed his two-bed, two-bath 2,171 square-foot home in the summer of 2022. A House or a Work of Art?. Built in the late 1950s, the...
$29K Mobile Home Listing in Garden City Is Way Nicer Than You’d Expect
The old saying goes, "home is where you hang your hat." True enough, great grand-boomers. But the price of Boise homes these days can make finding a hat hook a real pain in the wallet. That's where the Boise mobile home community steps in! As the housing market prices have...
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Idaho political reporter Betsy Russell stepping down after 40-year career
For anyone who follows the Idaho Legislature, the Eye on Boise blog is an invaluable tool for keeping up with Idaho politics. The blog can be found online at the Idaho Press and the reporter behind it, Betsy Russell, often writes dozens of blog posts each day when the legislature is in session. The rest of the year, she keeps up on every aspect of Idaho news.
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police
It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
Boise’s teenage trustee says he’s ‘in exactly the right spot’
Shiva Rajbhandari does typical high school senior stuff. He’s a varsity athlete, enjoys camping with this friends and has a part-time job with the Idaho Conservation League. But he also takes on lofty tasks, including a recent trip to Egypt to protest at the United Nations climate summit. And in September, he became the first student elected to the Boise School District’s board of trustees.
City of Boise discusses upcoming legislative session, bill that could affect sales tax and Boise Pride
In a presentation to the city council, Boise Government Affairs Director Kathy Griesmyer said the city would be tracking numerous pieces of legislation, including one that could affect the city of Boise’s sales tax share because of its support of Boise Pride. Griesmyer also discussed possible tenant protections, affordable...
Are Boise Parents Ok With An ‘After School Satan Club’?
When we were kids, staying after school meant getting in some extra band practice, maybe running through a few games with the chess club, or just staying a few extra hours until mom or dad could pick you up from work. In 2022, things are a little different. Kids are...
TripAdvisor Gave These Boise Restaurants the “2022 Travelers Choice” Award
With just a couple of weeks away from the New Year we are going to start seeing a lot of the "Best of 2022" and I thought I would start the party!. Here are the "Top 10 Best Restaurants In Boise", but how'd we get there?. When it comes to...
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
