BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday Weekly: December 7, 2022. What’s the Scott Slant without a little history going into the Frisco Bowl next week? The Boise State-North Texas series is even at three wins apiece, but the teams haven’t played in 22 years. There are some interesting backstories, though. In reverse order, the last meeting was in 2000, with the Broncos obliterating the Mean Green 59-0 on the blue turf. The home team was motivated — it had lost in Denton, Texas, the previous season in ugly fashion 17-10. It was the prelude to a seminal moment in Boise State football. After that game, coach Dirk Koetter took the shackles off Bart Hendricks and the Broncos offense. The following week, Boise State stunned Nevada in a 52-17 rout, and you could say that’s when Boise State’s golden era began. The Broncos went on to their first of 17 10-win seasons as an FBS school.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO