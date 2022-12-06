ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst

Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' extreme west side and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City launching initiative downtown with 'Hello Lamp Post'

A nationwide shortage of Adderall and other generic brands of ADHD medications has people scrambling to find the medicine they've been prescribed. 'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach. Updated: 1 hour ago. Participants swabbed their cheeks and sent in the results to see if...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations

Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

The 9 Biggest And Booziest Gifts To Buy At Costco In Eastern Iowa

There is nothing better than getting some kind of alcohol for Christmas. It's even better when that booze comes in a really, really big package. If you're a member at Costco like my wife and I are, you probably have seen some of these massive bottles, boozy advent calendars, or mini kegs of beer that would make great Christmas gifts. For those who aren't members, let me show you.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Local nonprofit expands mission to prioritize community-building

Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

IC city council approves new landfill cell

The Iowa City city council has voted to replace a deteriorating section of the Iowa City Landfill. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the council unanimously awarded a contract of just over $3.2 million to DeLong Construction of Washington. The company has agreed to build a new 11.1 acre landfill cell to replace one that is reaching the end of its five-year lifespan.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol

If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

University of Iowa workers to hold rally for a raise

We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say the first Iowan convicted in the January 6 insurrection should spend over five years in jail. Real Christmas...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Jimmy V Classic hits home for the McCaffery family

CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Longtime Cedar Rapids Christmas display retired

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas tradition in Cedar Rapids has come to a close this year, but the man behind the festive display said he’s got a lifetime of memories from his time decorating his home. Ron Frerick has been going all out for Christmas for about...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!

Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
MANCHESTER, IA

