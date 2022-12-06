Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst
Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' extreme west side and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
Iowa City launching initiative downtown with 'Hello Lamp Post'
A nationwide shortage of Adderall and other generic brands of ADHD medications has people scrambling to find the medicine they've been prescribed. 'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach.
A Popular Bakery Will Open Their Second Cedar Rapids Location Soon
The west side of Cedar Rapids will soon have another delicious bakery to visit! Great Harvest Bread Company is preparing to open their second location, a "bakery cafe," at 3998 Westdale Parkway SW in the very near future. The latest update from the bakery reads:. "The Cafe at Westdale is...
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
The 9 Biggest And Booziest Gifts To Buy At Costco In Eastern Iowa
There is nothing better than getting some kind of alcohol for Christmas. It's even better when that booze comes in a really, really big package. If you're a member at Costco like my wife and I are, you probably have seen some of these massive bottles, boozy advent calendars, or mini kegs of beer that would make great Christmas gifts. For those who aren't members, let me show you.
Community members discuss childcare challenges during panel discussion hosted by the Catherine McAuley Center
'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach. Participants swabbed their cheeks and sent in the results to see if they could be a bone marrow donor match for someone. ADHD drug shortage leaving some looking for answers.
Local nonprofit expands mission to prioritize community-building
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
Be a Santa to a Senior program will gift 670 people in Linn County for the holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The deadline is three days away for a Linn County program designed to get gifts to seniors each holiday season. Tags shaped as ornaments can be seen on trees at area Hy-Vee stores. 670 people in Linn County are on the list for the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program this year.
Photography project focuses on ‘humanity’ of homelessness in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is using his passion for photography to tell the stories of a nonprofit that helps those experiencing homelessness. That includes both those who receive help and those working at Willis Dady who give it. Jason Everett’s official title at Willis Dady...
IC city council approves new landfill cell
The Iowa City city council has voted to replace a deteriorating section of the Iowa City Landfill. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the council unanimously awarded a contract of just over $3.2 million to DeLong Construction of Washington. The company has agreed to build a new 11.1 acre landfill cell to replace one that is reaching the end of its five-year lifespan.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar Rapids
Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn. At least 10 people hurt in Marengo plant explosion.
Cedar Rapids man stepping back from popular Christmas light display
'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach. Participants swabbed their cheeks and sent in the results to see if they could be a bone marrow donor match for someone. ADHD drug shortage leaving some looking for answers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A nationwide shortage of...
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
University of Iowa workers to hold rally for a raise
We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say the first Iowan convicted in the January 6 insurrection should spend over five years in jail.
Jimmy V Classic hits home for the McCaffery family
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
Longtime Cedar Rapids Christmas display retired
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Christmas tradition in Cedar Rapids has come to a close this year, but the man behind the festive display said he’s got a lifetime of memories from his time decorating his home. Ron Frerick has been going all out for Christmas for about...
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!
Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
