Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
ISP asks for tips in 10-year-old homicide investigation of retired Sullivan Co. farmer
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are hoping to mark the tenth anniversary of the homicide of a retired Sullivan County farmer with a break in the case. Lowell Badger was found dead at the age of 85 on December 8, 2012 at his rural home in Sullivan County. Police believed he died by […]
WTHI
"I can't even fathom it" Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary families react to student that left school, pointed rifle at police
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more details about an incident that happened at a Vigo County elementary school yesterday. We know a student left school at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary stole a gun from a nearby house and was arrested by police. Today we learned some key...
WTHI
One in custody after Vigo County chase in stolen car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a chase in a stolen vehicle led to one man's arrest. Fifty-five-year-old Scott Maxwell faces auto theft and resisting arrest charges. Sheriff John Plasse says the Seelyville town marshal spotted Maxwell in the stolen vehicle. When police caught up to him, the chase...
WIBC.com
11-Year-Old Student Detained, Was Possibly Armed with Gun
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School was detained Tuesday after being spotted with a gun, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. In a report filed Tuesday by WTWO in Terre Haute, a student left school around 12:45 before being spotted...
Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
Student detained after threat to North Clay Middle School
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A middle school student is in police custody after reportedly making threats to a Clay County school. According to a statement from Clay Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Fritz, the organization was made aware of a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School Wednesday. Fritz said law enforcement was contacted immediately […]
WTHI
Student in custody after threat at local school, officials say no danger to school community
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School district says a student was taken into custody after a threat at a school. The district sent a message to parents about the situation, which a parent shared with News 10. The message said a student made a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School. Officers detained the student.
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/7)
Jason Wagler, 47, of Loogootee, was arrested on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, OVWI Prior, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator. No bond was set. Austin Moore, 42, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of invasion of privacy. Bond was set at $10,000.
WTHI
One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
WTHI
School corporation investigating racial harassment claims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
WTHI
One dead in an accident involving a train in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal accident involving a train in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Mill Street and Interurban Road. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told News 10 two people were near the tracks, a man and a...
WANE-TV
Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a semi truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Interdiction Detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. Detectives located the...
1 flown to Indy after US 41 crash in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman was flown to Indianapolis with serious injuries following a two-car crash on US 41. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Section Street and US 41 in Sullivan at approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Investigating troopers found that a passenger vehicle driven by a […]
Woman dies hours after being grazed by train in southwest Indiana
SHELBURN, Ind. — A southwest Indiana woman died after being hit by a train in Sullivan County on Sunday. Police said 36-year-old Ashley Lewis was walking on Mill Street in Shelburn, which is just south of Terre Haute, at around 8:25 p.m. She had just crossed the CSX rail...
