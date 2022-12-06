Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
John Prine’s Former Nashville Home Hits the Market for $5M
Nearly two years after country and folk legend John Prine passed away, his home is on the market. The former residence of the late country guitarist and singer, who passed away in April 2020 at 73 from COVID-19 complications, is listed for $4.95 million. Located in the Oak Hill neighborhood,...
First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville
Eric Church, alongside real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin, announced the entertainer’s flagship bar, restaurant and live music venue, Chief’s, earlier this year. As construction is well underway, the co-owners tease the first detailed renderings of the six-story project set to open at 200 Broadway in 2023. Designed to celebrate Church’s ever-expanding musical legacy […] The post First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of 84-unit apartment community in Nashville
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Thompson Place Apartments, an 84-unit apartment community in Nashville, Tennessee. The asset sold for $9 million, or $107,143 a unit. Ben Crawford, associate in Marcus & Millichap’s Nashville office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Dr. Harvard Stephens. The buyer, Halaby Capital, was also procured by Crawford.
visitfranklin.com
Why The Franklin Theatre is the “Center of the Universe”
Featured Image: The Franklin Theatre in 1949. Photo courtesy of the Williamson County Historical Society. Located on Main Street in the heart of the downtown shopping district, the iconic Franklin Theatre undoubtedly is one of Middle Tennessee’s greatest historic treasures. Built in 1937, it quickly became known as the “Home of First Kisses” as thousands of Franklin residents flocked to the Art Deco-style building to see some of Hollywood’s finest films and perhaps fall in love in the process.
1 Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 50 best places to travel in the new year.
wmot.org
Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour
(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
southernexposuremagazine.com
The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse
Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Here's where to find the best holiday lights around Middle Tennessee
It's that time of year! It's about time to throw on a coat, grab your family and enjoy some holiday lights!
visitsumnertn.com
Explore Johnny Cash’s Sumner County, Tennessee
While many people connect Johnny Cash to Nashville, most don’t realize that for 35 years both Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash lived outside of Nashville on picturesque Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Fans are still eager to connect with Johnny and June’s legacy, traveling to Sumner County to witness the place the famed family called home.
Bobcat Spotted Roaming Around Nashville Neighborhood
"I didn't think they'd come right up to the front steps here."
thelevisalazer.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
WKRN
String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN
Metro fair board hears public comment on Bristol Motor Speedway proposal. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. TSSAA votes to allow high school athletes to profit …. Tennessee high...
livability.com
7 Reasons to Move to Williamson County, TN
Located just south of Nashville, this fast-growing county has so much to offer, including a city that ranked high on Livability's Top 100 Best Places to Live. One of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee, as well as the entire United States, Williamson County boasts a median family income of more than $111,000. As a result, this fast-growing community offers a standout quality of life and plenty of reasons to make it your home. Here are just a few.
wgnsradio.com
Free Christmas Events and Things to Do with the Family in Murfreesboro - Christmas at Patterson Park
(Patterson Park, Murfreesboro) There are lot’s of things to do in Murfreesboro as we near the holidays! On the evening of December 16th, families can enjoy Christmas at Patterson Park, a FREE event that will raise your holiday spirits…. That was Susan Hicks with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Hicks...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN
If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
