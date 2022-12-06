ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County Source

First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville

Eric Church, alongside real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin, announced the entertainer’s flagship bar, restaurant and live music venue, Chief’s, earlier this year. As construction is well underway, the co-owners tease the first detailed renderings of the six-story project set to open at 200 Broadway in 2023. Designed to celebrate Church’s ever-expanding musical legacy […] The post First Look at Eric Church’s Six-Story Restaurant and Music Venue to Open in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of 84-unit apartment community in Nashville

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Thompson Place Apartments, an 84-unit apartment community in Nashville, Tennessee. The asset sold for $9 million, or $107,143 a unit. Ben Crawford, associate in Marcus & Millichap’s Nashville office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Dr. Harvard Stephens. The buyer, Halaby Capital, was also procured by Crawford.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Why The Franklin Theatre is the “Center of the Universe”

Featured Image: The Franklin Theatre in 1949. Photo courtesy of the Williamson County Historical Society. Located on Main Street in the heart of the downtown shopping district, the iconic Franklin Theatre undoubtedly is one of Middle Tennessee’s greatest historic treasures. Built in 1937, it quickly became known as the “Home of First Kisses” as thousands of Franklin residents flocked to the Art Deco-style building to see some of Hollywood’s finest films and perhaps fall in love in the process.
FRANKLIN, TN
wmot.org

Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour

(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry

Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse

Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
FRANKLIN, TN
visitsumnertn.com

Explore Johnny Cash’s Sumner County, Tennessee

While many people connect Johnny Cash to Nashville, most don’t realize that for 35 years both Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash lived outside of Nashville on picturesque Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Fans are still eager to connect with Johnny and June’s legacy, traveling to Sumner County to witness the place the famed family called home.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants

Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN

Metro fair board hears public comment on Bristol Motor Speedway proposal. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. TSSAA votes to allow high school athletes to profit …. Tennessee high...
MURFREESBORO, TN
livability.com

7 Reasons to Move to Williamson County, TN

Located just south of Nashville, this fast-growing county has so much to offer, including a city that ranked high on Livability's Top 100 Best Places to Live. One of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee, as well as the entire United States, Williamson County boasts a median family income of more than $111,000. As a result, this fast-growing community offers a standout quality of life and plenty of reasons to make it your home. Here are just a few.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN

If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
NASHVILLE, TN

