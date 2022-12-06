Read full article on original website
Lamont official: Heating aid grants for many families will increase
Heating aid grants for many families will increase this winter but Republicans say the effort doesn't go far enough.
Connecticut reaches tentative 4-year deal with state police union
Governor Ned Lamont’s administration has reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year labor deal with the leadership of the Connecticut State Police Union NP1. The agreement needs to be reviewed and approved by the union rank and file. Despite the agreement being tentative, Lamont acknowledges that it will...
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
Connecticut will erase thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions next year
More than 44,000 people convicted of cannabis possession are set to have their records fully or partially erased on January 1, when Connecticut’s new clean slate law takes effect. Connecticut’s clean slate law is part of the state’s legalization of recreational cannabis last year. Under the new law, convictions...
How has Connecticut mitigated against PFAS? State task force reviews its progress
A state task force met in-person Thursday for the first time in three years to examine how Connecticut has mitigated against the pollution of PFAS chemicals from its land and waters. “We are sharing information between states, our federal partners, academia, and the regulated community,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner for...
Governor Ned Lamont announces that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have records cleared
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor...
Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax
Attorney General William Tong announced on Friday that used-car retailer Carmax has agreed to a $1 million multistate settlement as part of an investigation into the company’s disclosure of safety recalls. Connecticut will receive more than $20,000 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement. The settlement comes after an investigation involving 35 attorneys general […] The post Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CT’s ‘clean slate law’ faces delay, and supporters yearn for answers
Full implementation of the CT law, which will erase misdemeanors and certain felonies from some people’s records, is pushed to late 2023.
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
State of CT to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees
Employees of the DOC believed they were working in a higher classification and were due additional salary from the state as a result. The post State of CT to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Thruway Authority approves potential rate hikes starting in 2024
It looks like tolls on the New York State Thruway will go up for the first time in 14 years, but the public will get to weigh in on that plan before it goes into effect. The Thruway Authority met Monday and approved a measure to allow Board Chair Joanie Mahoney to start the process that would increase E-ZPass toll rates by 5% percent in 2024 and 2027.
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Reviews find Connecticut prison employees misused COVID-19 funds
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Continuing state investigations have found at least 35 instances where Connecticut Department of Correction employees potentially misused a COVID-19 program that provided workers with hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic. The cases include a staffer booking a room to attend a wedding. The agency confirmed Tuesday that so far, […]
Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023
Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares
The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 1,011,129 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,714 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.84%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,905,377 PCR/NAAT tests, with 37,733 residents testing positive over the last...
