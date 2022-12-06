ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wshu.org

Connecticut reaches tentative 4-year deal with state police union

Governor Ned Lamont’s administration has reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year labor deal with the leadership of the Connecticut State Police Union NP1. The agreement needs to be reviewed and approved by the union rank and file. Despite the agreement being tentative, Lamont acknowledges that it will...
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
hamlethub.com

Governor Ned Lamont announces that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have records cleared

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax

Attorney General William Tong announced on Friday that used-car retailer Carmax has agreed to a $1 million multistate settlement as part of an investigation into the company’s disclosure of safety recalls. Connecticut will receive more than $20,000 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement. The settlement comes after an investigation involving 35 attorneys general […] The post Connecticut to receive $20k from settlement with Carmax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
wshu.org

Thruway Authority approves potential rate hikes starting in 2024

It looks like tolls on the New York State Thruway will go up for the first time in 14 years, but the public will get to weigh in on that plan before it goes into effect. The Thruway Authority met Monday and approved a measure to allow Board Chair Joanie Mahoney to start the process that would increase E-ZPass toll rates by 5% percent in 2024 and 2027.
WTNH

Reviews find Connecticut prison employees misused COVID-19 funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Continuing state investigations have found at least 35 instances where Connecticut Department of Correction employees potentially misused a COVID-19 program that provided workers with hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic. The cases include a staffer booking a room to attend a wedding. The agency confirmed Tuesday that so far, […]
WTNH

Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
mortgageorb.com

Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023

Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
Nancy on Norwalk

Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain

Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
PLANetizen

Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares

The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut

The state’s weekly COVID summary: 1,011,129 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,714 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.84%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,905,377 PCR/NAAT tests, with 37,733 residents testing positive over the last...
