Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Not a quick fix
A special committee will investigate the cyber attack on Suffolk County government computers. Officials project Connecticut will have budget surpluses for the next four years. The Army skipped over Sikorsky on a Black Hawk replacement contract. And the town of Brookhaven will delay a shellfish restoration project.
wshu.org
Ex-NYPD officer Michael Valva gets maximum sentence in autistic son's death
A Suffolk County judge sentenced Michael Valva 25 years to life for the murder of his 8-year-old son, Thomas. Last month, a jury convicted Valva of murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The evidence in the trial included video of Thomas sleeping on the floor...
wshu.org
Still shy of pre-COVID service, Suffolk County restores some bus routes
A redesigned plan for the Suffolk County bus system includes longer operating hours, but leaves some communities without service. All routes in the bus network will operate seven days a week, with timed connections at seven locations. It also includes “on-demand” service for East End communities, the extension of some routes, and other lines will now have buses arrive every half hour.
wshu.org
Five New Haven officers charged after Randy Cox paralyzed in police van appear in court
The five Connecticut police officers who were recently charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty for neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van appeared in court Thursday. According to the New Haven Independent, none of the arrested officers or their attorneys spoke...
wshu.org
Mashantucket Pequot company receives $37 million cybersecurity contract
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has been awarded a $37.5 million contract to support cybersecurity and infrastructure. The three-year contract was awarded through WWC Global, one of the tribe’s operating companies that it acquired through its holding company earlier this year. The company focuses on the business side of government which includes budgets, training and financial management.
wshu.org
Connecticut, New York receive three NOAA grants each for coastal resiliency projects
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joined the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to award a record amount of coastal resilience grants. Connecticut received three grants totaling $1.3 million to expand over a dozen natural coastal hardening and living shoreline projects. The state was awarded $613,000, West Haven was for $508,700 and $211,800 for Norwalk.
wshu.org
Federal funds help a Connecticut housing nonprofit find a permanent home
A nonprofit that provides temporary housing and services for homeless people in Windham, Connecticut, was awarded a $500,000 federal grant on Monday. The grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It will allow the Windham No Freeze Project to increase capacity and services they provide to the local community.
wshu.org
Windham Hospital nurses reach a four-year contract with Hartford Healthcare
Nurses at Windham Hospital in Connecticut have finally agreed new contracts with their employer Hartford Healthcare a year after their previous contracts expired. Andrea Riley, a registered nurse and president of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses, said the road to get to an agreement with their employer has been a long time in coming.
wshu.org
Army skips over Sikorsky on $1.3 billion Black Hawk replacement contract
Sikorsky Aircraft, the Stratford, Connecticut-based helicopter manufacturer, has lost out on a $1.3 billion contract to replace Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army. Sikorsky has been a longtime manufacturer of helicopters for the Army since the 1970s, including the famous Black Hawk helicopters. The Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program was created in 2019 to develop a successor to the Black Hawk, which was first put into service in 1979.
Comments / 0