Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Police Might Use Weaponised Robots - Decision Creates Public OutrageTy D.San Francisco, CA
Lookout Landing
Former Mariner Mitch Haniger signs three-year deal with hometown San Francisco Giants
Fans of the San Francisco Giants have been on edge all day today after a hilarious gaffe from baseball writer/rake-stepper Jon Heyman infamously reported “Arson Judge” to the Giants. While Judge’s final destination is yet unknown, the Giants did get a badly-needed upgrade to their outfield: former Mariner Mitch Haniger, who signed a three-year, $43.5M deal with his hometown club.
San Francisco Giants rumors: Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa coming to town?
If Carlos Baerga is correct, then San Francisco Giants fans are going to get an impressive early gift for the holidays. According to Baerga, the Giants are not only going to land Aaron Judge, but Carlos Correa is coming on board as well. As the Giants were determined to go after Judge and were focusing on landing one of the top shortstops on the market, they would take care of their top priorities in free agency.
Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers
Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Frank Schwindel appears headed to play for NPB’s Orix Buffaloes
The Cubs claimed Frank Schwindel on waivers from the A’s in July 2021 and then installed him at first base after Anthony Rizzo (and others) were traded at that year’s deadline in the big selloff. Schwindel went on to have a fantastic third of a season for the...
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
Yardbarker
2 QB’s The 49ers Should Inquire About For A Trade
After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury early in their Sunday contest versus the Miami Dolphins, his status and timetable moving forward are unknown. He is reportedly looking over his medical options, but a lengthy recovery period could cut into offseason preparations for next year. Garoppolo...
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
How the Padres broke Chaim Bloom, Red Sox over Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres stole shortstop Xander Bogaerts away from the Boston Red Sox, and they may have broken chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The San Diego Padres watched as the MLB Winter Meetings took place in their city, and they wanted to get an agreement with one of the top free agents available. After striking out on shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Aaron Judge, they set their focus on Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. On the final night, the Padres and Bogaerts agreed to terms on a massive 11-year, $280 million contract.
lastwordonsports.com
Willson Contreras Signs With the St. Louis Cardinals
Look away Cubs fans. According to Jeff Passan, The St. Louis Cardinals are signing catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Long-time, legendary Cards’ catcher Yadier Molina retired following last season, so the addition of Contreras will quickly fill the void. Although Molina is one of the greats, his production last season was sub-par. Contreras is coming off his third all-star appearance in 2022 and will serve as Adam Wainwright’s new battery mate. This is definitely a heartbreaking deal for Cubs fans. The outcome of his signing elsewhere was inevitable after he rejected the Cubs’ qualifying offer. It’s one thing to see one of the more likable, home-grown guys sign with another team, let alone their biggest rival in the league.
NBC Sports
Report: A’s agree to two-year contract with utility man Peterson
The Athletics finally have entered the free agency chat. Oakland reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract with utility man Jace Peterson, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Tuesday morning, citing sources. The reported deal will become official when Peterson passes a physical. Peterson appeared in 113 games for the Milwaukee...
Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more
A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Miami football roster down to 3 safeties with Brian Balom transfer
The Miami football roster is left with starters Kamren Kinchens and James Williams and backup Markeith Williams at safety after Brian Balom announced his entry into the transfer portal on Thursday. Balom had 11 tackles in 21 games with one starter over the 2020 and 2022 seasons. Balom missed the entire 2021 season.
FanSided
