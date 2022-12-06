Look away Cubs fans. According to Jeff Passan, The St. Louis Cardinals are signing catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Long-time, legendary Cards’ catcher Yadier Molina retired following last season, so the addition of Contreras will quickly fill the void. Although Molina is one of the greats, his production last season was sub-par. Contreras is coming off his third all-star appearance in 2022 and will serve as Adam Wainwright’s new battery mate. This is definitely a heartbreaking deal for Cubs fans. The outcome of his signing elsewhere was inevitable after he rejected the Cubs’ qualifying offer. It’s one thing to see one of the more likable, home-grown guys sign with another team, let alone their biggest rival in the league.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO