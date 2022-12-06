Southern California Edison wants to let you know why and when power could be shutoff in your neighborhood during Public Safety Power Shutoff s , or PSPS.

PSPS occurs when weather conditions such as high winds or dry heat create a high risk for fires, and company shuts off power in your area to prevent ignition.

Weather models, vegetation samples and wildfire cameras are used to determine if a shut off must be called.

Courtesy of: Southern California Edison

According to SCE representatives, PSPS are localized to specific high-risk areas. An interactive outage map is available online so you can track outages in your area.

Courtesy of: Southern California Edison

Some SCE customers say food waste, loss of internet connection and concern for those who rely on electrical medical equipment during shut offs remain top of mind in the case of a preventative shut off.

SCE says they work to inform the public 3-days ahead of PSPS with their PSPS alert system , and identify customers with critical care needs ahead of power shutoffs.

Courtesy of: Southern California Edison

Other SCE services include access to customer resource centers and community crew vehicles that can charge your mobile and portable medical devices. The company says that they can also provide water, snacks, ice and insulated bags to prevent food waste.

For more on what services you can access during PSPS, visit: www.marketplace.sce.com.

The post Public Safety Power Shutoffs: What you need to know appeared first on KESQ .