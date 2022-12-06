ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Public Safety Power Shutoffs: What you need to know

By Tatum Larsen
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJd8S_0jZZUnDR00

Southern California Edison wants to let you know why and when power could be shutoff in your neighborhood during Public Safety Power Shutoff s , or PSPS.

PSPS occurs when weather conditions such as high winds or dry heat create a high risk for fires, and company shuts off power in your area to prevent ignition.

Weather models, vegetation samples and wildfire cameras are used to determine if a shut off must be called.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2rda_0jZZUnDR00
Courtesy of: Southern California Edison

According to SCE representatives, PSPS are localized to specific high-risk areas. An interactive outage map is available online so you can track outages in your area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f932Y_0jZZUnDR00
Courtesy of: Southern California Edison

Some SCE customers say food waste, loss of internet connection and concern for those who rely on electrical medical equipment during shut offs remain top of mind in the case of a preventative shut off.

SCE says they work to inform the public 3-days ahead of PSPS with their PSPS alert system , and identify customers with critical care needs ahead of power shutoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJGMD_0jZZUnDR00
Courtesy of: Southern California Edison

Other SCE services include access to customer resource centers and community crew vehicles that can charge your mobile and portable medical devices. The company says that they can also provide water, snacks, ice and insulated bags to prevent food waste.

For more on what services you can access during PSPS, visit: www.marketplace.sce.com.

The post Public Safety Power Shutoffs: What you need to know appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

No plans for a mask mandate in Riverside County as COVID cases spike

Riverside County is reporting a spike in coronavirus cases over the past week. This week, the county reported 4,437 new cases with more than 700 of those in thee Coachella Valley. The two weeks prior, the Coachella Valley was averaging a little more than 400 cases in a week, so this past week is nearly The post No plans for a mask mandate in Riverside County as COVID cases spike appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is still accepting public comment over a controversial proposal that would implement major changes to net metering for solar customers of PG&E, SCE, and SDG&E. If approved by the CPUC, the policy, known as NEM 3.0, would reduce by around 75% the credit that solar owners receive for the The post Debate intensifies over future of rooftop solar as California reviews possible policy changes appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline

The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gas prices focus of special California legislative session

By ADAM BEAM and SOPHIE AUSTIN SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — At Gov. Gavin Newsom’s prompting, California lawmakers kicked off a special legislative session on Monday to consider punishing big oil companies for their supersized profits during a time of record-high gas prices — the start of a likely lengthy process that will test the liberal Legislature’s resolve The post Gas prices focus of special California legislative session appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil’s high gas prices

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Furious about oil companies’ supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State lawmakers will briefly The post California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil’s high gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Should churches turn their empty lots into housing? California bill would cut red tape

A California lawmaker is reviving legislation that would clear zoning hurdles for houses of worship and nonprofit colleges seeking to build affordable housing on vacant land. Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, on Tuesday announced a bill that would make it more challenging for local governments to restrict housing projects located on land owned by religious and higher education institutions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Hospitalizations for “Severe Symptoms” Rise Throughout California

In the Golden State (California), the virus is spreading quickly, but some medical professionals think there is a simple method to stop it. KCRA3 reports, Northern Californians suffering “serious symptoms” from the virus are ending up in hospitals. Some medical professionals think “people getting closer together” during the holidays without masks is contributing to the spread.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy