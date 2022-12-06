Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
The real reason Stephen Curry, Warriors lost to Pacers, per Steve Kerr
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ 112-104 loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center was shocking. Just because the defending champions’ first home defeat in 10 games stunned, though, hardly means it didn’t feel familiar. “I just thought they came in...
3 reasons Lakers must trade Russell Westbrook to Bulls for 2 All-Stars
After a disastrous start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to look like a formidable opponent. Sure, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, but they are just 5.5 games back of the first seed, and 2.5 games back from the seventh seed. The Western Conference table will look a whole lot different by the All-Star break.
Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team
OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević Rescue Bulls in Fourth Quarter Vs. Wizards
10 observations: Bulls' stars come to rescue vs. Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was not pretty through three quarters. In fact, for much of the fourth, it wasn't much better. But in the end, the Chicago Bulls notched a home win it felt they needed on Wednesday...
Luka Doncic can’t sustain level of play, claims Jason Kidd
The Dallas Mavericks have been getting MVP-level play from their superstar, Luka Doncic, this season. He leads the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game. The next highest scorer is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 31.9. Doncic is also fourth in the league with 8.5 per contest, to go with 8.5 rebounds.
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering A Quarterback Change
Following the Colts' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday said he didn't consider benching Matt Ryan. Now that Saturday has fully digested the team's Week 13 loss, he has decided that everything is on the table for the final four games of the season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Shorthanded Lakers fall to Raptors on the road
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel all ruled out at various points before the game; the Lakers didn’t have the players to really compete with the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 123-116 in a night Laker Nation would like to forget.
Lamar Was Supposed to Be Routine, but Prove Difficult
Chrissy Carr, Saylor Poffenbarger, Samara Spencer enough to pull out win.
Rockets Stephen Silas Says Production Has Led To Late-Game Trust In Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas says production has led to trusting rookies Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. during the most critical moments of games.
CBS News
After slow start, Bulls' Donovan switches up starting lineup
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls will host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. At this time last season, the Bulls were 15-8 and a game out of first place in the Eastern Conference. Fast forward to this season, and through 23 games, the team is six games under .500 and sitting in 12th place.
How to Watch Hawks-Nets Game On Friday
The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) and Brooklyn Nets (14-12) will play each other on Friday night in Brooklyn. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Rutgers suffers crushing buzzer-beating loss to No. 25 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers. On the buzzer-beating play, Holden — whose game-winning shot was his lone basket of the game — sidestepped across midcourt and out of bounds before stepping back...
Bulls trending down in 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings
The more time that passes, the more difficult it is to parse the hierarchies of the 2022-23 NBA season. Out East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have distinguished themselves as favorites, with the Cleveland Cavaliers not far behind. The Phoenix Suns have done the same out West, with the upstart New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies snapping at their heels.
Yardbarker
Bulls' Big 3 Lead the Way Past Wizards, 115-111
The Chicago Bulls entered Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards hoping to do two things: not give up 60 points in the first half and take advantage of a Bradley Beal-less Wizards team. They did both. Chicago won a nail-biter against Washington, 115-111. After the game, DeMar DeRozan spoke about...
Why Bulls’ upcoming schedule is a chance to right ship
The Chicago Bulls have faced a gauntlet to start the 2022-23 NBA season. According to Basketball Reference’s Playoff Probabilities Report, the Bulls schedule to this point has been the toughest in the league, with a decent margin separating them from the rest of the field. And while numbers are...
Jason Kidd takes a shot at detractors after taking down Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks are on a roll and it has put Jason Kidd in a good mood. Following a Mavs win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on the road Tuesday night, Kidd calmly addressed a question about the criticisms his team has been consistently getting from the citizens of Twitter (h/t Grant Afseth of FanNation).
Why Cubs may face tough path to hosting ASG in near future
Could the Cubs getting recent nods for some of baseball’s marquee events impact their chances to host an MLB All-Star Game in the next few years?. “We do try to spread those special opportunities around the clubs so there is some fairness to the process,” commissioner Rob Manfred said at the Winter Meetings this week.
NBC Sports
Wizards fall to Bulls as road woes continue
The Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls 115-111 on Wednesday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The struggle continues for the Washington Wizards, as they lost a close one to the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday, making it seven losses in their last eight games. The Wizards are going through their most difficult stretch of the season so far, with losses piling up and a slew of injuries compounding their problems.
NBC Sports Chicago
