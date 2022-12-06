ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team

OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
silverscreenandroll.com

Shorthanded Lakers fall to Raptors on the road

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel all ruled out at various points before the game; the Lakers didn’t have the players to really compete with the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 123-116 in a night Laker Nation would like to forget.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

After slow start, Bulls' Donovan switches up starting lineup

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls will host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. At this time last season, the Bulls were 15-8 and a game out of first place in the Eastern Conference. Fast forward to this season, and through 23 games, the team is six games under .500 and sitting in 12th place.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Rutgers suffers crushing buzzer-beating loss to No. 25 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers. On the buzzer-beating play, Holden — whose game-winning shot was his lone basket of the game — sidestepped across midcourt and out of bounds before stepping back...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls trending down in 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings

The more time that passes, the more difficult it is to parse the hierarchies of the 2022-23 NBA season. Out East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have distinguished themselves as favorites, with the Cleveland Cavaliers not far behind. The Phoenix Suns have done the same out West, with the upstart New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies snapping at their heels.
Yardbarker

Bulls' Big 3 Lead the Way Past Wizards, 115-111

The Chicago Bulls entered Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards hoping to do two things: not give up 60 points in the first half and take advantage of a Bradley Beal-less Wizards team. They did both. Chicago won a nail-biter against Washington, 115-111. After the game, DeMar DeRozan spoke about...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs may face tough path to hosting ASG in near future

Could the Cubs getting recent nods for some of baseball’s marquee events impact their chances to host an MLB All-Star Game in the next few years?. “We do try to spread those special opportunities around the clubs so there is some fairness to the process,” commissioner Rob Manfred said at the Winter Meetings this week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Wizards fall to Bulls as road woes continue

The Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls 115-111 on Wednesday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The struggle continues for the Washington Wizards, as they lost a close one to the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday, making it seven losses in their last eight games. The Wizards are going through their most difficult stretch of the season so far, with losses piling up and a slew of injuries compounding their problems.
CHICAGO, IL
