Missing child investigation in West Terre Haute school ends with 11-year-old in custody after gunshots were heard near school

WTHI
11-year-old boy accused of pointing a gun at officers after skipping class in West Terre Haute
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have accused the 11-year-old boy who skipped class in West Terre Haute of pointing a gun at officers. It's a story we first started following Tuesday afternoon. Just before 1:00 Tuesday, police said the boy asked to go to the restroom at Sugar Creek...
wrtv.com
14-year-old arrested after being found with gun at Edgewood Junior High School
ELLETTSVILLE — A Richland-Bean Blossom student was arrested after a gun was found during a search Thursday at Edgewood Junior High School. Police say a student reported to school officials that another student had a gun. The 14-year-old boy was taken to a juvenile detention center. No one was...
WTHI
Police urge community to come forward in unsolved homicide of Lowell Badger
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the 10-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger. Police say the retired farmer was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday, December 7th, 8:00 p.m. and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th, 2012.
WTHI
"I can't even fathom it" Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary families react to student that left school, pointed rifle at police
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more details about an incident that happened at a Vigo County elementary school yesterday. We know a student left school at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary stole a gun from a nearby house and was arrested by police. Today we learned some key...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
WTHI
One in custody after Vigo County chase in stolen car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a chase in a stolen vehicle led to one man's arrest. Fifty-five-year-old Scott Maxwell faces auto theft and resisting arrest charges. Sheriff John Plasse says the Seelyville town marshal spotted Maxwell in the stolen vehicle. When police caught up to him, the chase...
WIBC.com
11-Year-Old Student Detained, Was Possibly Armed with Gun
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School was detained Tuesday after being spotted with a gun, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. In a report filed Tuesday by WTWO in Terre Haute, a student left school around 12:45 before being spotted...
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
WTHI
Student in custody after threat at local school, officials say no danger to school community
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School district says a student was taken into custody after a threat at a school. The district sent a message to parents about the situation, which a parent shared with News 10. The message said a student made a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School. Officers detained the student.
Student detained after threat to North Clay Middle School
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A middle school student is in police custody after reportedly making threats to a Clay County school. According to a statement from Clay Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Fritz, the organization was made aware of a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School Wednesday. Fritz said law enforcement was contacted immediately […]
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
State Police update: Second car crashed on I-74 near Tilton
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Tuesday near Tilton indirectly resulted in another crash at the same location, Illinois State Police officials said on Thursday. The crashes happened at 4:41 p.m. on westbound Interstate 74. State Police said that just minutes after a semi-truck hauling cattle hit the median cable barrier and overturned, an […]
Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/7)
Jason Wagler, 47, of Loogootee, was arrested on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, OVWI Prior, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator. No bond was set. Austin Moore, 42, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of invasion of privacy. Bond was set at $10,000.
WTHI
One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
