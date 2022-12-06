Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Sick Of Crime, North Philly Store Hires Armed Guards: Reports
A north Philadelphia gas station has hired armed guards to patrol its property, citing a perceived rise in crime, according to several media reports. Shoppers at the KARCO gas station on Broad and West Clearfield Streets can expect to see security guards toting rifles and sporting kevlar vests…
Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot
A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
Philly man accused of impersonating USPS postal worker, stealing mail
Investigators say Zachkey James cashed in more than $66,000 in money orders.
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
Philly Man Disguised As USPS Worker Stole Mail-In Ballots: Feds
A Philadelphia man is accused of dressing up as a postal worker and stealing mail from collection boxes, including about 15 mail-in voting ballots, according to federal authorities. Zachkey James, 27, is charged with impersonation, mail theft, and related counts that could earn him up to 31 ye…
Main Line Media News
Nabbed by Montgomery County Violent Crime Unit, gun trafficker faces up to 3 decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for up to three decades for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that relied on straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Aaron Walker, 22, of the 2500...
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
fox5ny.com
Philadelphia gas station owner hires heavily armed guards to protect business: 'We are tired of this nonsense'
Philadelphia gas station owner hires heavily armed guards to protect business. A Philadelphia gas station owner fed up with incessant crime threatening his employees and customers hired heavily armed security guards to watch over his business. Neil Patel, operator of a Karco gas station at Broad and Clearfield streets in...
Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street just after 8 p.m.Police say the man was shot six times in his upper body. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., authorities say.A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police say.
Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting
A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
Man arrested after hours-long crime spree, including attempted killing, across Philadelphia and suburbs
Police arrested a man, 22-year-old Zahkee Austin, Tuesday morning after they say he went on a violent crime spree — during which one person was shot — across Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties over the span of a few hours.
'Evil And Vile': Suspect ID'd In Fatal Delco Arson Fire, DA Says
Officials have named the suspect in the deadly arson fire that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in Delaware County. Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. Calling the incident...
NBC Philadelphia
Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly
Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
2 men sentenced to life in prison for ambushing Philadelphia high school student
Two men will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Philadelphia high school student.
cbp.gov
Philadelphia CBP Officers Detect Cocaine, Methamphetamine in Hair and Skin Care Containers
PHILADELPHIA – A man who arrived from the Dominican Republic didn’t have much to be thankful for on November 23 after the cocaine and methamphetamine that Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection officers found in his hair care products has him facing Pennsylvania felony drug possession charges. Miguel Almonte...
fox29.com
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.
Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say no weapon was recovered.
3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.All victims are in stable condition. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
Comments / 0