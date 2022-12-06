ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot

A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street just after 8 p.m.Police say the man was shot six times in his upper body. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., authorities say.A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly

Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say no weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. The shooting happened around 3:30  p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.All victims are in stable condition. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

