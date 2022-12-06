Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake City Council Approves First Reading of Gateway Overlay District Zoning Amendment
The Storm Lake City Council this week approved the first reading of a zoning amendment for the Gateway Overlay District in the southeast portion of town. Gateway regulations were put in place years ago in hopes of guiding development of the area around King's Pointe to be consistent with the resort. City officials believe some of the regulation that is stricter on business development than elsewhere in the community may be discouraging development in the area, which stretches from near Flindt Drive and Lakeshore Drive to near the Highway 71 entry. The Gateway policy and its goals would remain in place, but there would be some changes in requirements for layout of buildings, signage, landscaping, among other things.
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Central Community College Announces Plan for New Storm Lake Center
Students at Iowa Central Community College’s Storm Lake Campus will soon be able to attend all of their classes in one centralized location. Plans for a new single site at 323 West 20th Street near the Iowa Central Training Center are underway with construction slated to begin in the spring of 2023. Presently, Storm Lake students take classes in three separate locations: The AEA Building on Flindt Drive, Storm Lake High School and on the campus of Buena Vista University.
stormlakeradio.com
Upper Des Moines 10th Annual Toy Drive
The 10th Annual Toy Drive was held Thursday in Storm Lake at Bomgaars, where many area businesses contributed by shopping for gifts for children this holiday season. Outreach Specialist at Upper Des Moines, Maggie Reyes, representing Buena Vista County, expressed her gratitude on another successful year. Reyes said that many...
stormlakeradio.com
UnityPoint Storm Lake Clinic Hires Full-Time Spanish Interpreter
The Buena Vista UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine office in Storm Lake has hired a full-time Language Interpreter. Sharon Matias will offer Spanish Language Interpreting services for patients at no charge. Matias has 15 years of interpreting experience, most of which is in the healthcare field. She attended interpreter workshops at Northwestern College. Most recently, Matias worked at Tyson Fresh Meats in Storm Lake.
more1049.com
City and County Show Consensus To Further Explore Roundabout at “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council and Clay County Board of Supervisors met in joint session Monday evening to further discuss options presented by the Iowa Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection of Highways 18 and 71 north of Spencer. Following a meeting with the...
stormlakeradio.com
Jury Selection to Get Underway in Trial for Christian Goyne-Yarns
Jury selection is scheduled to get underway today (Tues) in Storm Lake in the 1st Degree Murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarnes, who’s accused of shooting a woman earlier this year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. Shelby Woizeschke died of her injuries days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Sheldon & Sanborn Fire Departments Called To Kent Nutrition In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A feed pellet machine and an exhaust system at a feed mill in Sheldon were damaged in a fire on Wednesday night in Sheldon. Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt reports that the page went out about 8:00 p.m. to Kent Nutrition in the southwest part of town. It was said that a pellet cooler fire was in the feed mill area of the plant.
stormlakeradio.com
Bird Flu Confirmed in Cherokee and Sac Counties
Positive cases of bird flu were confirmed on Tuesday in both Cherokee and Sac Counties. According to the USDA and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the affected sites are both commercial turkey flocks. A positive case was confirmed in a Buena Vista County turkey flock late last week.
kiwaradio.com
Supervisors Searching For Plymouth County Courthouse Heat Problem
Le Mars, Iowa — Work continues trying to figure out why the newly-renovated Plymouth County courtroom isn’t getting warm enough. Plymouth county supervisor Mike Van Otterloo says it hadn’t been a problem until recently. The supervisors are in the process of trying to figure it out. Van...
stormlakeradio.com
Three More Dates Coming Up for Santa's Secret Workshop ; Donations Needed
The Storm Lake St. Mary's Santa's Secret Workshop event got underway this past weekend, and three more dates are still to come. The workshop will be open this coming Thursday, December 8th from 5:30 to 8pm during the Miracle on Lake Avenue...and also the next two Saturdays, December 10th and 17th from 10am to 2pm. The location will be at Our Place at 114 East 3rd Street.
stormlakeradio.com
Miracle on Lake Avenue Canceled
Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Storm Lake United's annual Miracle on Lake Avenue event this (Thur) evening is canceled. The festivities will not be rescheduled due to permitting and staffing constraints. Parade participants will be presented at the Awaysis Park parking lot tomorrow (Fri) from 6:30 to 7:30pm to be judged, and winners will be announced on site. The public is invited to drive through and enjoy the holiday decor.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 8
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Plymouth and Cherokee Counties and points north from 3 o’clock this afternoon to 6 am Friday. The advisory covers all of northwest Iowa. Expect rain/freezing rain to begin falling after noon, transitioning to all snow...
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Storm Lake is declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY effective Thursday, December 8th at 10pm and running through Saturday, December 10th at 6am. During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in effect:. Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of...
stormlakeradio.com
BVU Student Arrested for Entering Dorm Room Without Permission and Assaulting Another Student
A Buena Vista University student has been charged for allegedly entering a dorm room without permission and assaulting another student. Storm Lake Police officers met with the male victim on Tuesday. The victim alleged that this past Saturday evening, 20-year-old Matthew Beisswenger of Audubon entered the victim's dorm room on the BVU campus without permission, and struck the victim in the face with his fist.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon police to promote two officers
SHELDON—The year of transition for the Sheldon Police Department continues as two officers are slated to receive promotions if approved during the Sheldon City Council meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7. The council meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Two resolutions on the council’s agenda...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
