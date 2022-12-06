The Storm Lake City Council this week approved the first reading of a zoning amendment for the Gateway Overlay District in the southeast portion of town. Gateway regulations were put in place years ago in hopes of guiding development of the area around King's Pointe to be consistent with the resort. City officials believe some of the regulation that is stricter on business development than elsewhere in the community may be discouraging development in the area, which stretches from near Flindt Drive and Lakeshore Drive to near the Highway 71 entry. The Gateway policy and its goals would remain in place, but there would be some changes in requirements for layout of buildings, signage, landscaping, among other things.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO