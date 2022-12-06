Motorcycle crash has busy intersection and east-west Miami street closed at rush hour

A motorcycle crash just before 4 p.m. had the Northwest 17th Avenue and Seventh Street intersection closed in all directions as rush hour began.

Miami police say a motorcyclist was hit and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a head injury. Police Tweeted at 4:40 p.m. that they were reopening the intersection, but it was still closed as of 5 p.m.

A shot of the crash site and closed intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Seventh Street from a nearby apartment. DAVID J. NEAL/dneal@miamiherald.com

Alternate east-west routes are Flagler Street and Northwest 20th Street. Those who usually take Northwest 17th Avenue to State Road 836 can either snake their way through the residential area north of Marlins Park to 17th Avenue; or go over to Northwest 22nd Avenue, take that up to Northwest 11th Street and go over to Northwest 27th Avenue to get on the Dolphin Expressway there.

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.