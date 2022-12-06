ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Motorcycle crash has busy intersection and east-west Miami street closed at rush hour

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeHbb_0jZZSe3e00

A motorcycle crash just before 4 p.m. had the Northwest 17th Avenue and Seventh Street intersection closed in all directions as rush hour began.

Miami police say a motorcyclist was hit and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a head injury. Police Tweeted at 4:40 p.m. that they were reopening the intersection, but it was still closed as of 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GUYL_0jZZSe3e00
A shot of the crash site and closed intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Seventh Street from a nearby apartment. DAVID J. NEAL/dneal@miamiherald.com

Alternate east-west routes are Flagler Street and Northwest 20th Street. Those who usually take Northwest 17th Avenue to State Road 836 can either snake their way through the residential area north of Marlins Park to 17th Avenue; or go over to Northwest 22nd Avenue, take that up to Northwest 11th Street and go over to Northwest 27th Avenue to get on the Dolphin Expressway there.

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Driver killed in fiery crash involving tow truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fiery overnight wreck in Miami that left one driver dead. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash involving a car and a tow truck near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane, just after 12:20 a.m., Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, This Time Northbound

Detours Announced. Closure Set For This Week. “Diverging Diamond” At Glades And 95 Nearing Completion. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close I-95 in Boca Raton this week. The latest closure will affect northbound traffic which […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Traffic homicide investigation underway in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic homicide investigation is underway in Miramar after one person reportedly suffered serious injuries. It happened Sunday in the area of Southwest 87th Way and Pembroke Road in Miramar. Police said the incident involves four passengers that were inside a van. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead after car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. Police responded on Sunday to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Authorities said the driver inside the engulfed car has died. The investigation...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in fatal Fort Lauderdale bus stop shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE – A break in the case following the shooting death of a woman at a Fort Lauderdale bus stop.It happened last month near NW 1 Avenue and Brickell Avenue. Police say 22-year-old Daril Matthews got into an altercation with another man and pulled out his gun. He reportedly intended to hit the other man with the weapon but ended up firing the gun. Dawn Unruh, 59, was shot and killed. Another man was also hurt. He survived. Matthews is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured

MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.  The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

4 burned in boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina

MIAMI – Four people were injured Sunday morning in a boat explosion at Pelican Harbor Marina.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 35-foot boat with six people on board caught fire. The vessel was said to be leaking fuel.A total of four people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, including two trauma alerts.The fire was already extinguished by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reached the scene. The Coast Guard has since towed the boat back to the marina.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman airlifted after rollover crash on Turnpike in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she was injured in a rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar. Miramar Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Red Road, Thursday morning. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue chopper also arrived to...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy