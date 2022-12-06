Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris, 59, of Bedford, passed away at 7:59 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at. Born March 4, 1963, in Daviess Co., she was the daughter of Ernest Bradley and Anna Louise “Dude” (Summers) Bradley. She married Seth Burris on June 28, 2008, and he survives. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and her Master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan. She was a 5th-grade teacher at Edgewood Intermediate School in Ellettsville. She was an avid softball player, winning many championships throughout her life.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO