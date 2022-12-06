ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IN

Obituary: John Mark Baxter

John Mark Baxter, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Born on March 19, 1965, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Craig) Baxter. John was a former member of the Eagles and the Moose. Surviving John is his mother, Mary (who passed...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Mary L. Walters Craig

Mary L. Walters Craig, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born on September 15, 1938, she was the daughter of Von and Mary (Eggers) Craig. Mary married Robert Baxter in 1962 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 1976. She then married Robert Walters in 1983 and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2002.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris

Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris, 59, of Bedford, passed away at 7:59 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at. Born March 4, 1963, in Daviess Co., she was the daughter of Ernest Bradley and Anna Louise “Dude” (Summers) Bradley. She married Seth Burris on June 28, 2008, and he survives. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and her Master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan. She was a 5th-grade teacher at Edgewood Intermediate School in Ellettsville. She was an avid softball player, winning many championships throughout her life.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Carolyn Jean Sproles

Carolyn Jean (Taylor) Sproles, 80, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2022. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born March 15, 1942, in French Lick, Indiana to Lee Roy and Lorena Mae (Nelson) Taylor, who both preceded her in death. She married James H. Sproles on Sept 2, 1961, after a short 4-month courtship. They celebrated 58 wonderful years together. Jim preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2019.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless

Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
BEDFORD, IN
North wrestlers topple Stars

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington North dominated the middle weight classes while posting a 45-33 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during high school wrestling action on Thursday night. The Stars won seven matches, two more than the Cougars, but North took advantage of two forfeits for the deciding points. On the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Police Log: December 8, 2022

4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
BEDFORD, IN
Brown County Homes

BROWN COUNTY, IN
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Lego Monument is back on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – Visitors to the Indiana Young Readers Center will get a treat this holiday season: For the fourth time since 2018, a seven-foot-tall replica of the Indianapolis Soldiers and Sailors Monument is on display from now until Valentine’s Day, 2023. Startingly similar to the real monument, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
BEDFORD, IN
Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements

STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford

Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Board of Education approves three new locally created graduation pathways, provides Indiana GPS update

INDIANA – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
INDIANA STATE

