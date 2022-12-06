Read full article on original website
Obituary: John Mark Baxter
John Mark Baxter, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Born on March 19, 1965, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Craig) Baxter. John was a former member of the Eagles and the Moose. Surviving John is his mother, Mary (who passed...
Obituary: Mary L. Walters Craig
Mary L. Walters Craig, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born on September 15, 1938, she was the daughter of Von and Mary (Eggers) Craig. Mary married Robert Baxter in 1962 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 1976. She then married Robert Walters in 1983 and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2002.
Obituary: Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris
Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris, 59, of Bedford, passed away at 7:59 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at. Born March 4, 1963, in Daviess Co., she was the daughter of Ernest Bradley and Anna Louise “Dude” (Summers) Bradley. She married Seth Burris on June 28, 2008, and he survives. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and her Master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan. She was a 5th-grade teacher at Edgewood Intermediate School in Ellettsville. She was an avid softball player, winning many championships throughout her life.
Obituary: Carolyn Jean Sproles
Carolyn Jean (Taylor) Sproles, 80, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2022. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born March 15, 1942, in French Lick, Indiana to Lee Roy and Lorena Mae (Nelson) Taylor, who both preceded her in death. She married James H. Sproles on Sept 2, 1961, after a short 4-month courtship. They celebrated 58 wonderful years together. Jim preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2019.
Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless
Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
Bloomington Deputy Mayor Donald Griffin, Jr. announces intent to run for mayor
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Deputy Mayor and long-time realtor Donald Griffin, Jr. formally announced his intent to run for Mayor on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Griffin filed to create his campaign committee at the Monroe County Election Board office on Friday, December 2, 2022. Deputy Mayor Griffin cited his vision...
North wrestlers topple Stars
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington North dominated the middle weight classes while posting a 45-33 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during high school wrestling action on Thursday night. The Stars won seven matches, two more than the Cougars, but North took advantage of two forfeits for the deciding points. On the...
Police Log: December 8, 2022
4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
'I lost my mind': Anderson man after admitting to stabbing wife to death
An Anderson man told police he stabbed his wife to death at their home Tuesday because he caught her having an affair, court documents allege.
Brown County Homes
The Brown County Democrat is your source for the latest news in and around Brown County, Indiana.
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in executive and regular session on Thursday
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. (SCARF) will meet in an executive and regular session on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The executive session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m. at the Springville Community Academy Commons, at 126 Brick Street in Springville.
Bedford Fire Department Local 728 members gathered together to provide toys for children in need for Christmas
BEDFORD – Tuesday evening, members from the Bedford Fire Department Local 728 gathered together at the Bedford Walmart to purchase Toys for their 2022 Kids Christmas project. The group was able to purchase for 30 plus kids within the Lawrence County area, providing these children with a Christmas. Local...
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
The Lego Monument is back on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – Visitors to the Indiana Young Readers Center will get a treat this holiday season: For the fourth time since 2018, a seven-foot-tall replica of the Indianapolis Soldiers and Sailors Monument is on display from now until Valentine’s Day, 2023. Startingly similar to the real monument, the...
Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford
Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
Twin Lakes Recreation Center seeks volunteer coaches for Bloomington Youth Basketball
BLOOMINGTON – The Twin Lakes Recreation Center is seeking volunteer coaches for the 2023 season of Bloomington Youth Basketball. No prior coaching experience is necessary. Practice times are once a week; coaches choose a practice time between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Leagues...
Indiana Board of Education approves three new locally created graduation pathways, provides Indiana GPS update
INDIANA – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
