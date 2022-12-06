ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two payments coming from the state of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Illinois’ first social equity licensed dispensary opens in Chicago

(The Center Square) – The first cannabis dispensary awarded a license through the state’s social equity licensing program has opened in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more are on the way. The governor was on hand Wednesday in Chicago to celebrate the opening of Ivy Hall dispensary. Ivy...
Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board seeks more resources to clear caseload

(The Center Square) – Members of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board is requesting improvements to their offices from the Illinois Legislative Audit Commission. The five-member board, also known as PTAB, provides an unbiased forum for taxpayers and taxing bodies dealing property tax challenges. A taxpayer unhappy with an assessment decision before their county board of review can appeal to PTAB.
RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit ‘collapse’

(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority’s five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the...
Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens

State Rep. Bob Morgan expects to get his proposed bill banning future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines passed when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session starting Jan. 4. Morgan told WMAY his goal is to pass the measure, which also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the military or National Guard, by Jan. 10. Gun rights groups have promised lawsuits if the measure passes.
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Gov. Pritzker signs unemployment insurance agreement

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed the Unemployment Insurance Agreement on Thursday, December 8. It finalizes a bipartisan plan to pay down $1.36 billion in UI loan debt remaining from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release from the governor’s office, the agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20...
New area code coming to southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Wednesday a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new area code is 730. It will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The...
Payments of up to $400 have been sent to many Illinois residents

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Dean Drobot (Shutterstock) Many Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months. Maybe you already noticed this payment from the state. If not, it's a great idea to double check your bank statements. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse

The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
