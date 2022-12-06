Read full article on original website
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
‘I hope it brings joy’, WTOC continues collecting for Toys for Tots Drive
BLUFFTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting a toy or a gift on Christmas is something every kid should get to experience. We hear the phrase all the time it’s “the reason for the season” but everyone’s reason is different. “We have a lot of stuff and we...
Spectra Choir shares mission of amplifying underrepresented voices
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spectra Choir, a local feminist treble choir committed to creating innovative and intriguing music while amplifying underrepresented voices through the music they sing, is making a big impact here in the Coastal Empire. Tegan Miller, the founding artistic director of Spectra Choir, joined Afternoon Break.
Claxton Christmas Jamboree this Saturday
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be lots of holiday cheer in Evans County this weekend because the Annual Givers of Evans County Community Christmas Jamboree is happening and they are inviting you and the family to come out and enjoy gifts, food, and so much more. Here to bring...
Top Teacher: Melissa Flummerfelt
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Melissa Flummerfelt teaches first grade at Brock Elementary School in Savannah. “I like to be able to show them how to do things rather than do things for them. The more independent they can be, the more they can captain their own ship, and it starts right at this level, when they figure out how to do it,” she said.
Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time private school coach in South Georgia has plenty of people on his team as he hopes to beat some health challenges. Stroll the halls of Pinewood Christian today and you’ll see a whole lot of blue, for a school whose colors are green and orange.
Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re never far from the water in Savannah - and most of the Coastal Empire - so we’re always looking for interesting seafood dishes. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is back in the kitchen with us this morning to take shrimp and lobster in a new direction.
Christmas on the River happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
‘Tis the Season Holiday Cabaret
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get into the holiday spirit with two of Savannah’s most renown musicians, an intimate downtown venue and classic Christmas songs next weekend at the “‘Tis the Season Holiday Cabaret.’’. Roger Moss and Kim Steiner will put a jazzy spin on your holiday...
Home for the Holidays winners announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected. The big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays!. Four of the five winners accepted their free flights home from the Savannah Airport Commission Vice Chairman Shirley James. Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.
Winter Wonderland Charity Benefit Gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What if we told you, you could attend a night of fun, fashion, and entertainment while helping out children in need?. That’s what’s happening at the Winter Wonderland Charity Benefit Gala this weekend. To learn more about what’s all on the agenda for this...
Toy donation given to Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire in memory of Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s remains were recovered by the Chatham County Police Department a few weeks ago. Simon would’ve celebrated his second Christmas this year. This holiday season, both his family and other people that cared about him made a surprise donation of about 700 toys to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, both to honor Quinton, and spread some joy in his name.
Proper lifting techniques with Bright Life Chiropractic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lifting can be tough on your body if done incorrectly. Bright Life Chiropractic shared some proper lifting techniques on Afternoon Break.
SCCPSS leaders react to hoax phone call made against Savannah High School
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County School leaders discussing the hoax phone call made against Savannah High School one week ago today. Both Superintendent Ann Levett and Chief Terry Enoch are thankful for police, school staff and the many others that helped during such a scary moment. Levett also thanked their communications team as she stressed they did what they could to inform parents of the situation.
Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire holding Reindeer Run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, you can get your steps in while you “Step Up and Step In” to help change your community at the Mary’s Place Reindeer Run. Doris Williams is the Executive Director of Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire. She is with us to explain how hitting the road for a 5K run/walk Saturday morning can help fight bullying and support rape survivors.
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you talk to. It’s been there so long that […]
INTERVIEW: Marcus and Michael Craig
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Amazing Race, season 34 finale aired last night. Two contestants with local ties, Marcus and Michael Craig, chatted with Afternoon Break about this season of Amazing Race and their experience on the show.
INTERVIEW: Casting director for CBS, Jesse Tannenbaum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Amazing Race, season 34 finale aired Wednesday night. We wanted to chat with the person behind the scenes, responsible for casting the show. Jesse Tannenbaum is the Casting Director for CBS and joined Afternoon Break virtually for a peak behind the scenes.
Enjoy tons of snow and lights aglow at Christmas Festival at Trustees’ Garden
Savannah is beautiful anytime of the year, but the Hostess City really shines during the holiday season. The historic district glitters with festive lights and businesses set up their holiday displays, making the Christmas spirit palpable. And on Saturday, Dec. 17, one of the most highly-anticipated holiday events is returning for its third year.
Statesboro establishes commission to help local businesses
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Business owners in Statesboro could have a new way to let their voice be heard. The city has established a Business Commission that will be made up of business owners. They’ll serve as a liaison between the business community and City Hall. Council member Venus...
New police headquarters opened in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday. Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.
