Sick Of Crime, North Philly Store Hires Armed Guards: Reports
A north Philadelphia gas station has hired armed guards to patrol its property, citing a perceived rise in crime, according to several media reports. Shoppers at the KARCO gas station on Broad and West Clearfield Streets can expect to see security guards toting rifles and sporting kevlar vests…
Security agent hired to protect Philadelphia gas station rips DA Krasner over crime: 'He failed us'
A Philadelphia security agent called out far-left District Attorney Larry Krasner for the city's surge in violence, warning he has 'failed' the community.
Philadelphia police identify child known as the 'Boy in the Box' as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
"This announcement only closes one chapter in this little boy's story while opening up a new one. This is still an active homicide investigation and we still need the public's help in filling in this child's life story," Outlaw said.
Philadelphia police to ID 'Boy in the Box' during news conference. Here's how to watch live
"Those fingerprints were ingrained in his mind his whole life," said Jessica Greene. Her grandfather spent his life investigating the "Boy in the Box" case until his death.
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
Philly man accused of impersonating USPS postal worker, stealing mail
Investigators say Zachkey James cashed in more than $66,000 in money orders.
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
Main Line Media News
Nabbed by Montgomery County Violent Crime Unit, gun trafficker faces up to 3 decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for up to three decades for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that relied on straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Aaron Walker, 22, of the 2500...
Philly Man Disguised As USPS Worker Stole Mail-In Ballots: Feds
A Philadelphia man is accused of dressing up as a postal worker and stealing mail from collection boxes, including about 15 mail-in voting ballots, according to federal authorities. Zachkey James, 27, is charged with impersonation, mail theft, and related counts that could earn him up to 31 ye…
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street just after 8 p.m.Police say the man was shot six times in his upper body. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., authorities say.A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police say.
Suspects rob $80,000 worth of cellphones from T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four suspects are wanted for allegedly robbing $80,000 worth of cell phones at gunpoint from a T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened at the store located on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue just before noon. Police say the cell phones were taken from a safe in the back of the store.Police described the suspects as four Black men. Two were wearing black jackets, black pants, a black mask with black sneakers and had a thin build, according to police. Another suspect was wearing white sneakers, authorities say. It's unclear what the fourth suspect was wearing. Police say the suspects fled the store in a silver four-door vehicle in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities say.
'Evil And Vile': Suspect ID'd In Fatal Delco Arson Fire, DA Says
Officials have named the suspect in the deadly arson fire that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in Delaware County. Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. Calling the incident...
fox29.com
Philadelphia homelessness is a serious problem, but 1 outreach program is working for change
KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly
Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
