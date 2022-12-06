ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street just after 8 p.m.Police say the man was shot six times in his upper body. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., authorities say.A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects rob $80,000 worth of cellphones from T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four suspects are wanted for allegedly robbing $80,000 worth of cell phones at gunpoint from a T-Mobile store in Rhawnhurst on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened at the store located on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue just before noon. Police say the cell phones were taken from a safe in the back of the store.Police described the suspects as four Black men. Two were wearing black jackets, black pants, a black mask with black sneakers and had a thin build, according to police. Another suspect was wearing white sneakers, authorities say. It's unclear what the fourth suspect was wearing. Police say the suspects fled the store in a silver four-door vehicle in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured during the incident, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA

