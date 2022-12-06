Louisville hosted SIUE tonight and are back in the win column after two back-to-back losses. Imagine the second half of Louisville vs. Ohio State, where the wheels seemingly fell off. The first half of tonight’s game was the complete opposite of that. Morgan Jones was absolutely dominating both ends of the court with 13 points and 6 steals and Nyla Harris was providing further proof that she’s an immediate impact player. She simply does not play like a freshman and although the talent was lacking with SIUE, Nyla still had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in the first half. As a team, Louisville set the school record for the most points in a half with 62 and only gave up a total of 11 first half points.

