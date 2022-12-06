ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LouisvilleReport

'23 Safety Jayden Davis Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program's 2023 recruiting class is decommitting in the wake of this week's coaching shakeup. Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis announced Thursday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment. "First I...
LouisvilleReport

Louisville LB Ben Perry, OL Luke Kandra and CB Rance Conner Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal was certainly busy for Louisville football in the hours following the program's reported hiring of Jeff Brohm as their new head coach. Linebacker Benjamin Perry, offensive lineman Luke Kandra and cornerback Rance Conner have each entered their names into the transfer portal, they all announced Tuesday. None of them will play in Louisville's upcoming bowl.
LouisvilleReport

'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
uoflcardgame.com

Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football

Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don't save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody's wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
247Sports

Bearcat Bounce 12-7

The Bearcats found their new head coach this week, hiring Scott Satterfield away from Louisville. We'll go over that as well as the new additions to the transfer portal and postseason awards, plus the basketball team's win over Bryant. The Bearcats finally found their new head coach on...
LouisvilleReport

Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Centre Daily

Louisville Football Head Coach Hot Board 1.0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Scott Satterfield has officially coaches his last game for Louisville. On Monday, it was announced that Scott Satterfield had left the Cardinals for the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who left the Bearcats to take the vacant position at Wisconsin last week.
Kentucky Kernel

Womens basketball squares off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena

Wildcats square off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena. After a convincing 82-56 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday, which saw a great defensive game from the Cats, and a date in Minneapolis against Minnesota on Wednesday, Kentucky womens basketball is set to face Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 11, inside Rupp Arena.
247Sports

Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update

Louisville (0-8) travels to Florida State (1-9) this weekend. The Cardinals are among three teams nationally (California, Central Connecticut State) that are still seeking its first win of the season. Cardinal Authority will continue tracking the team's statistics throughout the season. The Cardinals stunningly poor start is evident when viewing...
The Spun

Look: College Football Bowl Game Field Setup Going Viral

One bowl game is going to be pretty awkward for both teams. Louisville and Cincinnati are set to play in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 and both teams will be forced to be on the same sideline. One team will be on one side of the sideline while the other will be separated by the 50-yard line.
The Crunch Zone

Louisville Is Dominant In 105-32 Win Over SIUE

Louisville hosted SIUE tonight and are back in the win column after two back-to-back losses. Imagine the second half of Louisville vs. Ohio State, where the wheels seemingly fell off. The first half of tonight's game was the complete opposite of that. Morgan Jones was absolutely dominating both ends of the court with 13 points and 6 steals and Nyla Harris was providing further proof that she's an immediate impact player. She simply does not play like a freshman and although the talent was lacking with SIUE, Nyla still had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in the first half. As a team, Louisville set the school record for the most points in a half with 62 and only gave up a total of 11 first half points.
247Sports

Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE

Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
