'23 Safety Jayden Davis Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program's 2023 recruiting class is decommitting in the wake of this week's coaching shakeup. Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis announced Thursday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment. "First I...
Louisville LB Ben Perry, OL Luke Kandra and CB Rance Conner Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal was certainly busy for Louisville football in the hours following the program's reported hiring of Jeff Brohm as their new head coach. Linebacker Benjamin Perry, offensive lineman Luke Kandra and cornerback Rance Conner have each entered their names into the transfer portal, they all announced Tuesday. None of them will play in Louisville's upcoming bowl.
'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football
Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
Report: Additional Louisville Staffers Joining Scott Satterfield At UC
Satterfield reportedly found his defensive coordinator earlier this week, and the rest of the staff is starting to take shape.
Bearcat Bounce 12-7
The Bearcats found their new head coach this week, hiring Scott Satterfield away from Louisville. We’ll go over that as well as the new additions to the transfer portal and postseason awards, plus the basketball team’s win over Bryant. The Bearcats finally found their new head coach on...
Fact or Fiction: Jeff Brohm at Louisville, Phil Longo's Fit, Jim Leonhard Leaving Wisconsin
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he discusses whether Jeff Brohm will take Louisville to the next level...
Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Louisville Football Head Coach Hot Board 1.0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Scott Satterfield has officially coaches his last game for Louisville. On Monday, it was announced that Scott Satterfield had left the Cardinals for the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who left the Bearcats to take the vacant position at Wisconsin last week.
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
5 Head Coaching Candidates for Louisville
Who could the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals be?
Womens basketball squares off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena
Wildcats square off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena. After a convincing 82-56 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday, which saw a great defensive game from the Cats, and a date in Minneapolis against Minnesota on Wednesday, Kentucky womens basketball is set to face Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 11, inside Rupp Arena.
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
Louisville (0-8) travels to Florida State (1-9) this weekend. The Cardinals are among three teams nationally (California, Central Connecticut State) that are still seeking its first win of the season. Cardinal Authority will continue tracking the team's statistics throughout the season. The Cardinals stunningly poor start is evident when viewing...
BREAKING: Rueben Owens Completes Flip, Five-Star Headed to SEC West
What a 12 hours it has been for former Texas Commit, turned Louisville commit, and now Texas A&M commit Rueben Owens. Owens announced Wednesday that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals in the aftermath of head coach Marcus Satterfield taking the job at ...
Look: College Football Bowl Game Field Setup Going Viral
One bowl game is going to be pretty awkward for both teams. Louisville and Cincinnati are set to play in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 and both teams will be forced to be on the same sideline. One team will be on one side of the sideline while the other will be separated by the 50-yard line.
Louisville Is Dominant In 105-32 Win Over SIUE
Louisville hosted SIUE tonight and are back in the win column after two back-to-back losses. Imagine the second half of Louisville vs. Ohio State, where the wheels seemingly fell off. The first half of tonight’s game was the complete opposite of that. Morgan Jones was absolutely dominating both ends of the court with 13 points and 6 steals and Nyla Harris was providing further proof that she’s an immediate impact player. She simply does not play like a freshman and although the talent was lacking with SIUE, Nyla still had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in the first half. As a team, Louisville set the school record for the most points in a half with 62 and only gave up a total of 11 first half points.
Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE
Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
