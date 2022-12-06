ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas nonprofit urges expanded drug testing, Narcan access in next session

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQJcU_0jZZRqMv00

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Harm Reduction Alliance is advocating for expanded access to drug testing strips and distribution of naloxone heading into the 88th Legislative Session.

Cate Graziani, co-executive director of THRA, addressed Travis County Commissioners Court Monday. She said local municipalities and community advocates are still seeing rising overdoses and barriers to implementing prevention strategies, despite naloxone distribution efforts.

On deck on THRA’s legislative requests are authorizations to syringe service programs, which also include comprehensive addiction care and access to housing, methadone treatments and recovery coaching. Graziani said Bexar County is currently the only county statewide to offer a comprehensive version of a syringe service program.

Graziani added State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, is filing a bill related to the issue, and requested Travis County’s support behind the initiative.

RELATED: Travis County looking for legislative changes after startling overdose data released

Another piece of legislation THRA supports is fentanyl testing strip authorization statewide. Graziani said these testing strips are a necessary tool supplementary to naloxone and other opioid overdose reversal drugs. However, THRA is advocating for an expanded version of the proposal that includes testing for fentanyl and other adulterants, or substances added to a drug that makes it less safe.

Fentanyl is one form of an adulterant; another Graziani noted is xylazine, which isn’t detected through fentanyl testing strips.

Related to naloxone access, THRA is looking for the Legislature to revisit a 2015 bill signed into law that authorized the legal use of naloxone for an opioid overdose. The bill, authored by State Sen. Royce West, doesn’t allow governmental entities to give funds to nonprofit partners to purchase, store and distribute Narcan.

Graziani said West is willing to revisit and amend the legislation, and THRA is calling on local governments to back the measure come January.

“These are some of the strategies we can take if we want to really get our arms around the crisis,” she said. “We’re making great strides and I appreciate all y’all’s work and obviously this is just a big issue, and we’ve got a lot left to do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

commonsense
2d ago

Nope. Thin the herd. Let natural selection do its job. We shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s poor life choices.

Reply
7
Related
KSAT 12

Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly

'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
TEXAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Years-long struggle to reform TCOLE may end this legislative session

Sunset Advisory Commission members expressed concern over the drawn-out, years-long process of reforming the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, but they did appear to agree on a few changes they could push in the upcoming legislative session, according to testimony and discussion at a commission hearing Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$391 One-Time Payment Will Hit To The P-EBT Cards This Month in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be sent to the P-EBT cards this month to each eligible child. Many Texans still continue to face the negative impact of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that cause the increase in basic commodities. To address this problem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an amount of $391 relief check will be given to each Texan with an eligible child this month.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
TEXAS STATE
saobserver.com

VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation

VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy