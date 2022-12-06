Read full article on original website
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
Philly man accused of impersonating USPS postal worker, stealing mail
Investigators say Zachkey James cashed in more than $66,000 in money orders.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot
A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
Three charged with killing Mays Landing man in Atlantic City
Three men are charged in the October killing of a Mays Landing man gunned down in Atlantic City. Tyrone Ford, 21, was found unconscious at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 19, by police responding to a ShotSpotter audio-gunshot notification in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. He was taken to the...
Philly Man Disguised As USPS Worker Stole Mail-In Ballots: Feds
A Philadelphia man is accused of dressing up as a postal worker and stealing mail from collection boxes, including about 15 mail-in voting ballots, according to federal authorities. Zachkey James, 27, is charged with impersonation, mail theft, and related counts that could earn him up to 31 ye…
Main Line Media News
Nabbed by Montgomery County Violent Crime Unit, gun trafficker faces up to 3 decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for up to three decades for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that relied on straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Aaron Walker, 22, of the 2500...
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
Prosecutor: Autopsy of Murdered Atlantic City Victim & Arrest Made
An autopsy of Timothy Council, Jr. has been completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. It has been been determined that his cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound … resulting in death by homicide. Here is a link to our previous coverage about...
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
School bus catalytic converter thefts: NJ police look for suspects
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- New surveillance video from police shows people stealing catalytic converters from school buses parked overnight.The thefts occurred November 28th and 29th at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center. Two vehicles were seen pulling up on video.During both of these incidents, the driver of an SUV dropped off the suspects while the driver of a white sedan acts as a lookout.Police say the thieves cut a hole in the fence and stole six catalytic converters.They also damaged two vehicles while unsuccessfully cutting their converters.Last month in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police warned the public about a...
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting
A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
Man arrested after hours-long crime spree, including attempted killing, across Philadelphia and suburbs
Police arrested a man, 22-year-old Zahkee Austin, Tuesday morning after they say he went on a violent crime spree — during which one person was shot — across Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties over the span of a few hours.
'I was blessed': Man narrowly misses being shot during carjacking in North Philadelphia
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
NBC Philadelphia
Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly
Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
