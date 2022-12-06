ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Police: carjacker pulled gun to stop owner from thwarting theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia.Surveillance video captured the suspect in action last Thursday on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.When the victim confronted the carjacker, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim, who was running away.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot

A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

School bus catalytic converter thefts: NJ police look for suspects

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- New surveillance video from police shows people stealing catalytic converters from school buses parked overnight.The thefts occurred November 28th and 29th at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center. Two vehicles were seen pulling up on video.During both of these incidents, the driver of an SUV dropped off the suspects while the driver of a white sedan acts as a lookout.Police say the thieves cut a hole in the fence and stole six catalytic converters.They also damaged two vehicles while unsuccessfully cutting their converters.Last month in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police warned the public about a...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly

Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning. The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

