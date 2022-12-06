Barbara Sloniker, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce executive, announces interest in Woodbury County board

Read full article on original website
South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce names its new leader
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Friday morning, the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism's long search for a new leader finally came to an end. At its regularly scheduled coffee hour, the organization announced that Aron Wehr, a communications and PR manager with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, would be succeeding Interim South Sioux City Chamber President Kristi Quinn.
Trump rally organizers pay City of Sioux City for EMS services, $10,000 police expense still outstanding
SIOUX CITY — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux City...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman. Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City,...
Bird flu found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee County, Buena Vista County
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Bird flu has been detected at commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee County and Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Sunday. The impacted operators have not been identified. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a very contagious...
City Council to vote on pedestrian crossing improvements project
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote to award a $164K contract to a local construction company for the Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard pedestrian crossing improvements project. The project includes improvements to the pedestrian crossings on all four legs of the intersection at...
2022 Little Yellow Dog, Cadi, goes for $12,200 to former Wells employee at Goodfellows auction
SIOUX CITY — While driving to the 2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa resident Bob Campbell knew he didn't want to leave without this year's dog, Cadi, in tow. What Campbell couldn't have known is how...
Planned South Sioux City development to help address housing need
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A familiar developer has plans to add more much-needed housing in South Sioux City. Ho-Chunk Capital is seeking to develop 36.5 acres of ag land on the city's south side into single-family housing, duplexes and apartments, plus commercial property. Rising mortgage interest rates are causing the developer to reconsider the construction schedule of the $57 million project, but some building could begin in the coming year, pending South Sioux City Council approval.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
The 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction is Saturday
SIOUX CITY -- After two years of pandemic-challenged events, Saturday's 87th Annual Little Yellow Dog auction will offer the fun and anticipation enjoyed by visitors for years. A Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadi will be the canine guest of honor for 2022. The auction starts at noon in the atrium...
Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City
Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
Delores Bogenrief
Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday today with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.
Former Younkers store at the Southern Hills Mall under renovation, to become furniture stores
SIOUX CITY -- Next year, for the first time since 2018, all of the Southern Hills Mall's anchors will be occupied. Sioux Falls-based Furniture Mart USA, which operates the Unclaimed Freight Furniture store in Morningside and the Ashley HomeStore downtown, acquired the former Younkers anchor store at the mall several months ago; their general contractor, H & R Construction of South Sioux City, is working on a complete renovation of the two-story building's interior.
THE REGULARS: Siouxland is a generous community
Christmas is upon us, two weeks from today, and we all know what that means -- lots of things happening. Already there have been Christmas shows, the downtown Christmas parade, followed by the lighting of the holiday lights. Also it is crunch time for finishing shopping, holiday parties and possibly gaining weight. Yesterday, was the Yellow Dog Auction and I cannot tell you who the winning bidder is because this article had to be in by Thursday. I can tell you I did not buy the dog.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.
Trumpeter Swans being temporarily moved out of Little Sioux Park, will travel three hours east
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Three Trumpeter Swans will be removed from Little Sioux Park, near Correctionville, on Monday due to low water levels. The swans are part of a reintroduction in Iowa and live at Little Sioux Park year-round. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say the swans will be...
Mr. Goodfellow: Jensen Dealerships
ABOUT THE DONOR: Jensen Dealerships, in Sioux City and Le Mars, is proud to serve Siouxland with quality Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Jensen Dealerships also offers an extensive pre-owned inventory. Not only does Jensen's offer quality sales, but the dealerships also have service departments that are second to none.
Sioux City Reads Book for 2023 tells story of young Native American man
SIOUX CITY -- "Calling for a Blanket Dance," by Oscar Hokeah, is the 2023 Sioux City Reads book. Sioux City Reads is a community-based reading initiative where Sioux Cityans are involved in every step – from book selection to programming and book discussions. "Books can be both mirrors in...
A little more than two weeks before Christmas, fire at Sioux City apartment building leaves 38 occupants without a home
SIOUX CITY — A Thursday night fire in Sioux City's Grandview Park neighborhood rendered a 102-year-old apartment building uninhabitable and left 38 occupants seeking shelter in below-freezing temperatures. According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, a call came in at 8:53 p.m. about a structure fire at the Ida Apartments...
Gunshot noises played over loudspeaker at Briar Cliff dorm causes commotion early Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker. Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, "multiple calls" were received from Alverno Hall, a dormitory at...
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph.
