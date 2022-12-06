Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Fuels Divorce Rumors After Celebrating Thanksgiving Without Kody
Away from home for the holidays? As rumors continue to swirl that Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has become the second wife in the series to leave her husband, Kody, the 53-year-old seemingly spent Thanksgiving without the Brown family patriarch. Janelle took to social media on Friday, November 25, to share a sweet snapshot of everyone piled onto the sofa. "Our Thanksgiving crowd. Grateful for family and friends. Thanks @_michellepetty and @logantbro for hosting!" she captioned the picture. The mother-of-six was all smiles as she stood off to the side of the photo, making room for kids Savanah, Gabriel, Garrison,...
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
digitalspy.com
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely breaks down as she discusses her divorce
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Jarrette Jones on social media. The pair tied the knot at the end of season two of Love Is Blind and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, but they announced in August that they were "beginning the process of divorcing".
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
realitytitbit.com
Kenya Moore’s romance with RHOA’s Matt Jordan is long gone but Marc Daly divorce lingers
Since The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 5, former Miss USA Kenya Moore has been a full-time cast member. She twirled her way onto the Bravo show in 2012 alongside Porsha Williams. As with all of the cast members on the show, fans get to know about the family, work,...
Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton’s Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce After Shock Pregnancy
Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton’s estranged wife Sheree demanded monthly spousal support in their nasty divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheree responded to Steve’s divorce petition this week in Orange County, Calif. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in June, Steve filed for divorce from his wife after 23 years of marriage. In his petition, Steve cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have been married since 1999 and he listed the date of separation as March 1. The divorce came months after Sheree announced she was pregnant with her fourth...
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Is TLC Waiting Until the Last Episode of Season 17 to Reveal Janelle Brown Has Left Kody?
Is TLC waiting until the last episode of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' to reveal Janelle Brown has left husband Kody?
Grey's Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce 5 Months After Announcing Split
In July, the actor announced that the longtime couple "decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship" after five years together Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath McKidd are taking steps forward in their separation process. Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Grey's Anatomy actor's wife officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday. She has cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split. Goldrath has requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children: Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. She has requested to determine how to...
‘Sister Wives’: 4 Instances of Kody and Robyn Financially Abusing Meri and Janelle
Here are four examples of times that Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have been financially abused by Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives' while gaining nothing in return.
Amy Robach’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her ‘Melrose Place’ Star Spouse & Their Marriage
Amy Robach is a co-anchor on Good Morning America and has even appeared on the Today Show, as well as 20/20. She’s is married to Andrew Shue. Prior to Andrew, Amy was married to writer Tim McIntosh. In 2021, Amy and Andrew co-authored a children’s book titled Better Together!...
Christine Brown's Life After Leaving Kody - From Dating to New Home
Christine Brown has been sharing aspects of her new life with "Sister Wives" fans, following her split from husband Kody.
bravotv.com
How Josh Flagg’s Divorce (and New Relationship!) Play a Role on MDLLA Season 14
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14 will no doubt showcase jaw-dropping homes, high-stakes deals, and everything else that comes with the luxury real estate industry — but according to Josh Flagg, that’s not all. For the first time in the show’s history, it’s the agents’ lives that are front and center.
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Doesn’t ‘Want to See’ Ex-Wife Christine Brown ‘Ever Again’: ‘I’m Done’
A harsh ending. Sister Wives star Kody Brown has had enough of ex-wife Christine Brown following their drama-filled divorce. “I don’t want to see Christine ever again,” Kody, 53, angrily told the camera during an emotional episode of Sister Wives, set to air on Sunday, November 20. “I don’t want to think about her. I don’t want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this. I don’t want to sit and be in this place again. I don’t want to deal with this at all.”
Centre Daily
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kathy Hilton’s Net Worth Will Make You Lose Your Mind
She’s rolling in it! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton is known for being a rich and successful woman — but how much money does she actually have in the bank? Keep scrolling to find out her net worth and how she makes her money!. What...
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confesses She Feels Like 'A Mess' Some Days After Divorcing Kody Brown
Christine Brown is getting real about mom life after leaving the father of her children last year.On Tuesday, December 6, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to confess she sometimes feels overwhelmed in her day-to-day life while sharing a photo of herself sitting on a stoop smiling with her hand in her hair."Some days I feel like a mess! I just run around all day and at the end of the day I have no idea what I’ve done!" Christine captioned her social media upload, adding, "#exhausting #mess #noidea #momlife."'SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN DECLARES 'COLLATERAL DAMAGE' FROM CHRISTINE LEAVING...
Comments / 0