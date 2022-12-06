ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Rams Claiming Baker Mayfield

On Tuesday afternoon, Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Rams. He'll have a chance to start for the defending champions in the near future. Even though Los Angeles is a fine landing spot for Mayfield, FOX radio host Colin Cowherd isn't convinced he'll turn things around. During this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Broncos GM George Paton is Safe per NFL Insider Adam Schefter

The future of the Denver Broncos is uncertain after the team earned a sixth consecutive losing season with the first-year pairing of quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With each week comes embarrassingly new lows in statistical and historical categories as the Broncos find new ways to inflict despair and continue to endorse their losing culture.
DENVER, CO
NESN

Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
Centre Daily

Defensive Back Goes Back on IR

NASHVILLE – Elijah Molden is right back where he started. The Tennessee Titans placed the second-year defensive back on injured reserve Wednesday because of continuing issues with a groin injury. The ailment also forced him to spend the first nine weeks of this season on IR. The return trip...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Will Miss Multiple Weeks

Little-used reserve Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will be sidelined for at least two weeks with the right ankle sprain that he suffered in the second half of yesterday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The 6'6" backup small forward has appeared sporadically for L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Browns' Amari Cooper (hip) limited on Thursday

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (hip) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper was added to the injury report with a hip injury on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The mid-week downgrade is never a good sign, but the limited practice should have Cooper on track to face the Bengals on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
CLEVELAND, OH
KSAT 12

Dallas receivers Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January.
DALLAS, TX

