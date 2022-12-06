Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant
Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
Baker Mayfield's New Team Revealed
Mayfield is set to join his third team since entering the NFL.
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield waiver claim
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Colin Cowherd Reacts To Rams Claiming Baker Mayfield
On Tuesday afternoon, Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Rams. He'll have a chance to start for the defending champions in the near future. Even though Los Angeles is a fine landing spot for Mayfield, FOX radio host Colin Cowherd isn't convinced he'll turn things around. During this...
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
WATCH: Richard Sherman thinks Baker Mayfield is done as a starter in the NFL
With rumors heating up about Baker Mayfield there is one person not in support of him
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, according to league sources.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Centre Daily
Broncos GM George Paton is Safe per NFL Insider Adam Schefter
The future of the Denver Broncos is uncertain after the team earned a sixth consecutive losing season with the first-year pairing of quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With each week comes embarrassingly new lows in statistical and historical categories as the Broncos find new ways to inflict despair and continue to endorse their losing culture.
Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take
Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
Centre Daily
Defensive Back Goes Back on IR
NASHVILLE – Elijah Molden is right back where he started. The Tennessee Titans placed the second-year defensive back on injured reserve Wednesday because of continuing issues with a groin injury. The ailment also forced him to spend the first nine weeks of this season on IR. The return trip...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Will Miss Multiple Weeks
Little-used reserve Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will be sidelined for at least two weeks with the right ankle sprain that he suffered in the second half of yesterday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The 6'6" backup small forward has appeared sporadically for L.A....
numberfire.com
Browns' Amari Cooper (hip) limited on Thursday
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (hip) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper was added to the injury report with a hip injury on Thursday and logged a limited practice. The mid-week downgrade is never a good sign, but the limited practice should have Cooper on track to face the Bengals on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
KSAT 12
Dallas receivers Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit
FRISCO, Texas – Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January.
