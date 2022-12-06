Read full article on original website
Mom Urged Not To Host Christmas for 15 After In-Laws Invite Their Family
Several user on Mumsnet sided with the author of the latest viral post, including one who said: "You're not being unreasonable not to want all that work."
Man who lost everything on his EBT card flooded with donations
This is a story you might call a Thanksgiving blessing. It's about a man who thought he lost every cent he had on his food stamps card but ended up gaining so much more.
Upworthy
Toy factory run by volunteers continues legacy of giving away toys to children in need for free
As a child, have you ever imagined walking into a place full of toys and you are allowed to pick and choose the ones you want all for free? That's Tiny Tim's Toy Foundation for any child. They gift children in need around the world wooden cars with painted smiles. Their factory is located in West Jordan, Utah.
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Brothers from Bristol cover house in 50,000 Christmas lights to raise money for charity
Two brothers behind one of Britain’s most festive Christmas displays have once again covered their family home with 50,000 lights to raise money for charity.Builders Lee and Paul Brailsford have spent the last 27 years turning their mother Rosemary’s house, in Brentry, Bristol, into an idyllic winter wonderland and have raised over £90,000 for charity with the effort over the years.This year, their display includes festive lights as well as life-size Santas, snowmen, rope-light shapes, trains, elves and a large reindeer family in the garden.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The USPS offers tips to help take the hassle out of holiday shipping
The USPS deadline for Christmas cards to arrive by First Class Mail on or before Christmas Day is Saturday, December 17.
Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiaq village
NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) — Though the weather outside was frightful, schoolchildren in the northern Alaska Inupiac community of Nuiqsut were so delighted for a visit by Santa that they braved wind chills of 25 degrees below zero just to see him land on a snow-covered airstrip. Once again, it...
BBC
Free Hartlepool clothes bank offering relief to families
A clothes bank where families can get free clothing has helped 1,500 children since it started three months ago. Rachael Liddle and Natalie Frankland initially set up Hartlepool Re-Loved Clothing to help families finding it hard to pay for school uniforms. They have now expanded to offer free donated clothes...
Giving During the Holidays: Charitable Deeds That Make a Difference
What can you do to help your community? Discover some charitable deeds you may practice during the holidays and throughout the year. The holiday season has already arrived. You've undoubtedly begun thinking about what to get your family and friends for holidays. Consider giving joy and kindness to people who need it the most.
Share Your Christmas: Grandparents, single mom seek help providing gifts
No. 33: Grandparents, one undergoing chemotherapy, care for 7-year-old grandson For the past four years, Grandmother and Grandfather have been raising their 7-year-old grandson. Grandpa is retired, and with the “help” of his grandson, he maintains the yard and tends to house repairs. Grandmother chose to homeschool their grandson because she felt it was best for him. Recently, though, she has begun chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. The hope is that the painful tumor pressing on...
Journal Inquirer
How To Support Veterans’ Families During The Holidays
(NAPSI)—While the holiday season is generally a time of joy and celebration, military families can often experience a very different range of emotions. Active service members and veterans returning home for the holidays might struggle to participate in family gatherings or even find the season particularly distressing. And, for the families of those service members who do not return, the holidays can be an agonizing reminder of a loved one’s absence.
“We Want Gifts For Everyone” - Mother Surprised As Children Makes Christmas Wishes
The cost of living crisis was exposed after landlords at Chatton's The Percy Arms invited families to write their Christmas wishes on tags and hang them on their Christmas tree, only to find children writing heartbreaking letters to Santa.
