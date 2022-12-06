Olivia Caldwell Foundation calling on local couples to sign up for Prom King & Queen Competition and help raise money for a great cause!

Read full article on original website
Related
A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home
In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron is banned from hosting readings of his children's Christian book at more than 50 publicly funded libraries - despite most hosting 'drag queen story times' for kids
Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron has a new Christian Children's book out but he's being banned from hosting story hours at publicly funded community libraries that also host similar events for drag queens. It is common for community libraries to run story-hour programs for kids and parents that correspond with...
Good News Network
Mother’s Love Has Granted 250,000 Wishes for Foster Kids–And Now She Surprised 9 With New Cars
Danielle Gletow might be the most famous foster parent of all time. 16 years ago she became a foster mom, saying, “I wanted to be a mother to all these kids who might not feel like they have one.”. Within a year she adopted one of the children, a...
I was the only dad in my kid's PTA. That group of 30 moms gave me the confidence I needed as a parent.
The author says that the group of moms became key through the hard early years of parenting and that he still cherishes the memories.
Kids surprise deaf cafeteria worker by learning sign language to communicate with her
Their teacher helped them learn new words every week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Teens meet for support, spread awareness about dementia
When you’re a teenager watching a grandparent go from full of life to not knowing who you are, it is difficult to process. For Ananya Padala, it was her grandfather who had dementia.
Share Your Christmas: Grandparents, single mom hope to provide better life for children
No. 41: Grandparents offer stability after adopting granddaughters. Despite serious health issues, Grandmother and Grandfather have done whatever has been necessary to become adoptive parents to their two granddaughters. Even though he has diabetes, Grandfather continues to work as much as possible, while with multiple health issues, Grandmother says she is a “miracle of modern medicine” and feels lucky to be alive.
CBS News
Kinship care places kids in foster care in the homes of family members or 'like' family members
On average about 10 children and youth will go into Colorado's foster care system every day. Many of those children will find homes with family members, which is called kinship care.
Comments / 0