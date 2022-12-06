ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Georgia now leads for Damon Wilson

Ohio State and Georgia have been battling for the better part of two months to land five-star Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson. Momentum has swung back and forth between both programs depending on the week, but as Wilson gets closer to a decision, one team has taken a lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
ATHENS, GA
Highway 98.9

Georgia’s QB Was A Louisiana Ragin Cajun For About 12 Hours

He's the defending National Champion quarterback, he's leading the #1 seed in this year's College Football Playoff, he's a former walk-on player...and in a weird way, he's a former UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajun. We're talking about Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Yeah, that Stetson Bennett, the guy who might win back-to-back...
LAFAYETTE, LA
247Sports

Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers 4-star Florida RB commit

Four-star running back recruit Chauncey Bowens is one of the top players in the class of 2024. Bowens plays high school football for The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida. Bowens committed to the Florida Gators in Sept. 2022. Now, Georgia football is pursuing the talented running back. Kirby...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets recently revealed that interim head coach Brent Key would become their new football head coach for the 2023 college football season. He seems to already be making his imprint at the program following a speech to fans on Tuesday night. Key issued a speech during halftime of Georgia Tech’s basketball Read more... The post New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

WATCH: Highlights of new Georgia commit Jadon Perlotte

Georgia added the commitment of 2025 linebacker Jadon Perlotte on Thursday, and his highlights show why the Dawgs would want to be in early on the Buford, Ga. native. Coming in at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Perlotte is ranked the No. 3 linebacker in the country and No. 35 player overall according to the On3 Consensus.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Katie Abrahamson-Henderson is building her own culture at UGA

Katie Abrahamson-Henderson brought her successful culture to Athens. It is already on full display for the Lady Dogs. When Katie Abrahamson-Henderson returned to UGA in March, she knew she had big shoes to fill and needed to make an impact quickly. Becoming just the third full-time head coach in the...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia Tech Makes Big Plays in Win Over Georgia

In a back-and-forth game that had 18 lead changes and wasn’t over until the final desperation shot by Georgia, Georgia Tech rallied for a 79-77 win to improve their record to 6-3. The game featured late heroics by Miles Kelly, Deivon Smith, and Jalon Moore. Kelly gave the Jackets...
ATLANTA, GA

