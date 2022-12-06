Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Georgia now leads for Damon Wilson
Ohio State and Georgia have been battling for the better part of two months to land five-star Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson. Momentum has swung back and forth between both programs depending on the week, but as Wilson gets closer to a decision, one team has taken a lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
Georgia’s QB Was A Louisiana Ragin Cajun For About 12 Hours
He's the defending National Champion quarterback, he's leading the #1 seed in this year's College Football Playoff, he's a former walk-on player...and in a weird way, he's a former UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajun. We're talking about Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Yeah, that Stetson Bennett, the guy who might win back-to-back...
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Alabama OT Amari Kight enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama’s latest player to enter the transfer portal is fourth-year tackle, Amari Kight. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. The redshirt junior is the fifth offensive lineman to announce that he is transferring from the program. The other four are Dameion George, Tanner Bowles, Javion Cohen, and Tommy Brockermeyer.
UGA football offers 4-star Florida RB commit
Four-star running back recruit Chauncey Bowens is one of the top players in the class of 2024. Bowens plays high school football for The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida. Bowens committed to the Florida Gators in Sept. 2022. Now, Georgia football is pursuing the talented running back. Kirby...
New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets recently revealed that interim head coach Brent Key would become their new football head coach for the 2023 college football season. He seems to already be making his imprint at the program following a speech to fans on Tuesday night. Key issued a speech during halftime of Georgia Tech’s basketball Read more... The post New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Highlights of new Georgia commit Jadon Perlotte
Georgia added the commitment of 2025 linebacker Jadon Perlotte on Thursday, and his highlights show why the Dawgs would want to be in early on the Buford, Ga. native. Coming in at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Perlotte is ranked the No. 3 linebacker in the country and No. 35 player overall according to the On3 Consensus.
WATCH: Jamal Meriweather, Georgia's Latest Commit, Breaks Down Decision
Georgia's coaches hit the recruiting trail hard following their SEC Championship win. Jamal Meriweather (Brunswick, GA) was one of their first stops.
Katie Abrahamson-Henderson is building her own culture at UGA
Katie Abrahamson-Henderson brought her successful culture to Athens. It is already on full display for the Lady Dogs. When Katie Abrahamson-Henderson returned to UGA in March, she knew she had big shoes to fill and needed to make an impact quickly. Becoming just the third full-time head coach in the...
Georgia Tech Makes Big Plays in Win Over Georgia
In a back-and-forth game that had 18 lead changes and wasn’t over until the final desperation shot by Georgia, Georgia Tech rallied for a 79-77 win to improve their record to 6-3. The game featured late heroics by Miles Kelly, Deivon Smith, and Jalon Moore. Kelly gave the Jackets...
Alabama extends offer to 2025 LB from Georgia
Alabama’s coaching staff has made an emphasis on creating a pipeline in Georgia. On Monday, the Tide offered 2025 linebacker Jadon Perlotte out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. This is an interesting offer considering Perlotte is set to announce his commitment on Thursday. However, that will not...
Comments / 0