Tri-City Herald
Pokémon GO Mythic Blade Raid Bosses
Pokémon GO's Mythic Blade event has begun, unleashing plenty of new Raid Bosses for Trainers to tackle. Pokémon GO's Mythical Wishes event kicked off this month. Plenty of new additions will be making their way to the app, including new Community Days, Winter Holiday events, and more. One aspect that'll have players working hard is the new Raids, featuring Verizion, Terrakion, Cobalion and Kyurem.
CNET
How to Find the False Dragon Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you're playing Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you know that one of your three main quests in the game is to find and defeat five Titan Pokemon. The final one most people will encounter -- since they're open-world games, you can technically find the Titan Pokemon in any order -- is the False Dragon Titan.
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: Too Much for the Switch to Handle
There's a pesky rule in Pokemon games that means Pokemon of a certain level will only obey you consistently if you've got enough gym badges. That can lead to this vexing experience: You know a Gym Leader battle is coming up, so you spend time training up your party. You evolve your main Pokemon, the quarterback of your team, and take it into battle.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Vampire Survivors' first full DLC is coming next week
Legacy of the Moonspell will take players to an alternate world inspired by feudal Japan.
The Verge
Dwarf Fortress is no longer PC’s most inscrutable game
When Tarn and Zach Adams, the two creators of Dwarf Fortress, were children, their father worked in sewage management just east of Sacramento in the 1970s and ‘80s. Specifically, Tarn explains over Zoom, their dad was the guy who “introduced computers to sewage treatment plants,” helping digitize the measurement of things like “flows, digesters, bacteria,” and grossest of all, “activated sludge.”
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
TechCrunch
In Pokémon Go, you can now capture superbig or supersmall friends
Rolling out now, the Pokémon Poochyena, Mightyena and Mawile can appear in size XXS or XXL. Why those three Pokémon only? I don’t know, ask Professor Willow. In reality, it is probably to create a sense of excitement that they can draw out as they slowly roll out, uh, small Pikachu and big Eevee. Or, as they appear in-game, Pokémon that’s far from camera and Pokémon that’s close to camera.
Centre Daily
PlayStation Holiday Restock: Best Place to Find One in December 2022
Looking to pick up a PlayStation 5 this holiday season? Here are the best places to find one this December 2022. PlayStation 5 consoles can be found more frequently out in the wild compared to the months following its release. That said, with Christmas fast-approaching, demand is sure to get a little higher, meaning we could once again see stocks dwindling - and fast.
Centre Daily
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Playable Platforms
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization has officially released. Originally a project by Erik Rempan, the game is an indie roguelite city-builder that requires some strategy to survive. But what platforms is it playable on?. While the game primarily revolves around city building, the fantastical world of Kainga is filled with different...
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?
The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
IGN
Little Cities Snowy Islands DLC Gameplay Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Little Cities Snowy Islands DLC brings a winter wonderland to Little Cities and features two new islands to visit and a ton of snow-themed buildings and activities to partake in. Snowy Islands is the first paid DLC for LIttle Cities and will arrive on Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 on December 8, 2022.
CNET
Elden Ring's Free Colosseum Update Adds More Multiplayer This Week
Elden Ring is getting more multiplayer in its Colosseum update on Wednesday, publisher Bandai Namco revealed in a trailer Tuesday. The free update will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll let you fight with your real-life buddies in the various colosseums around the critically acclaimed...
Engadget
'Dead Cells' is getting Castlevania crossover DLC in early 2023
Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire are getting a chance to pay tribute to Castlevania, the series that inspired their game, with the roguelike's next DLC. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is said to be the game's biggest expansion to date, and it will be available on the PC and console versions in early 2023.
