Illinois’ first social equity licensed dispensary opens in Chicago
(The Center Square) – The first cannabis dispensary awarded a license through the state’s social equity licensing program has opened in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more are on the way. The governor was on hand Wednesday in Chicago to celebrate the opening of Ivy Hall dispensary. Ivy...
Fitch: Illinois will perform worse that other states in expected economic downturn
(The Center Square) – A major U.S. credit rating agency sees a mild recession ahead and while Illinois’ public finances are expected to remain stable, the state will perform poorer than other states. Fitch Ratings released its sector outlook for state and local governments and it expects the...
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case will go to the Illinois Supreme Court.
RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit ‘collapse’
(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority’s five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the...
Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens
State Rep. Bob Morgan expects to get his proposed bill banning future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines passed when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session starting Jan. 4. Morgan told WMAY his goal is to pass the measure, which also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the military or National Guard, by Jan. 10. Gun rights groups have promised lawsuits if the measure passes.
Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board seeks more resources to clear caseload
(The Center Square) – Members of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board is requesting improvements to their offices from the Illinois Legislative Audit Commission. The five-member board, also known as PTAB, provides an unbiased forum for taxpayers and taxing bodies dealing property tax challenges. A taxpayer unhappy with an assessment decision before their county board of review can appeal to PTAB.
Witness slips stack up as Illinois House committee set to debate more gun restrictions Monday
(The Center Square) – Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which...
Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms
(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls.
Retail group urges Illinois shoppers to grab deals when they see them
(The Center Square) – Shoppers continue their holiday spending as retailers seek to improve their bottom line heading to the end of the year. Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said the day after Thanksgiving has always been important, but things are evolving. “Historically it was...
Satanic Temple Display Returns To Illinois Statehouse
Another holiday tradition, of sorts, is back on display at the Illinois State Capitol. The Satanic Temple has once again put up a display in the rotunda, alongside a Nativity scene and a Jewish menorah. Also next to the display is a sign put up by state officials reminding the public that because the Statehouse is a public place, the state cannot legally exclude one group while allowing other religious displays.
Religious symbols from Christians, Jews. Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol
(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
