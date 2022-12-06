ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree lit for season

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Capitol Rotunda is now lit up for the holiday season.

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez flipped the metaphorical switch Tuesday afternoon to illuminate the 2022 State Capitol Holiday Tree.

Crews began setting up the tree last month. It features ornaments made by students from across the state with a theme of “Wisconsin Waters.”

The tree will be on display through the end of the year. The Capitol is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

