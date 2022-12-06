Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New jobs coming to Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
lootpress.com
Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite
LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
Local Landscaper Returns to His Roots
Editor’s Note: This is the first of hopefully a series of features on local entrepreneurs who have businesses in the Athens area. Handymen can make a profitable living in the spring, summer and fall months, but often fall on difficult times in the winter season That does not go unnoticed by local landscaper Dallas Lazear, who hopes that changes for him this upcoming winter. ...
ycitynews.com
Recent I-70 closure’s traffic congestion partly due to local 1956 vote for bridges, highway
A construction incident that trapped a worker for hours and closed both east and west bound lanes of Interstate 70 through Zanesville demonstrated Wednesday how a nearly 60 year old decision to run the interstate through the town’s core, which had good intentions, also has the capability to essentially shut the city down in times of crisis.
WTAP
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
WOUB
Ceiling collapse at Athens rental reveals a gap in code enforcement inspections
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A ceiling collapsed at a rental unit on North Shafer Street in Athens this summer because of a roof leak. No one was hurt, but the tenants were relocated and the home could not be reoccupied until it was deemed safe. The city’s code enforcement...
WTAP
Fatal crash in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
Deputies investigate alleged threat to Gallia County, Ohio, school
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a threat to a school in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware this morning, Dec. 6, 2022, of a social media post allegedly made by a Buckeye Hills Career Center student in regard to a “school shooting.” Deputies say while the […]
WDTV
Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator. Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville Man Gets Tased After Knife Attack
Nelsonville – A Nelsonville Man was tased and brought into custody after a knife attack on Sunday. According to Nelsonville police, on 12/4/22 at 10:48AM Officers responded to Fayette St for a report of an assault. The caller reported that a named male slapped her across the face. Officers arrived to find a male sitting on the couch at the residence who was very agitated. A knife was observed near the male. Verbal commands were given to the male to get away from the knife which caused the male to become more agitated. When the male stood up, he grabbed the knife and Officers immediately deployed their taser, successfully immobilizing the male. The male actively resisted arrest but Officers were able to detain him.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dils Center sold; closing planned by Dec. 16
PARKERSBURG — The Dils Center at 521 Market St in Parkersburg was sold at auction on Nov. 29. The sale of the former department store and event center was conducted by Riverview Credit Union under a deed of trust, with attorney Andrew Woofter III representing the trust, in an effort to recover money owed. Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service handled the auction and bidding was open to those onsite and online.
