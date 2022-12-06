Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Essex Foundation Helps Ivoryton Playhouse Step Up in Style and Safety
The Essex Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Ivoryton Playhouse to help fund the design and installation of new steps, handrails, and landing at the front entrance of the theater. The project was initiated by the non-profit theater company to improve patron safety while keeping within the period...
zip06.com
Madison Historical Society Announces Holiday Lantern Tour
Did you know that many Main Street businesses at the turn of the last century were owned and operated by immigrants? Or that a Madison woman who staged one-act plays in her garden on Island Avenue, contributing to the birth of traveling summer theater groups? Or that the installation of the trolley system in Madison brought tourists to our town and made leisure travel possible for those who could not afford an automobile? These stories and others from the 1920s will be told at the Holiday Lantern Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
zip06.com
Branford Donors Provide $10,000 for 3rd Annual Holiday Gift Card Program
For a third year, $10,000 will help spread holiday cheer in the form of 500 $20 gift cards to local businesses; to be used by residents in need just in time for Christmas. The cards will be provided thanks to a grassroots effort started by a local attorney and supported by local donors, merchants and continued assistance from Branford's Parthenon Diner Restaurant.
zip06.com
Nigel Daw
Nigel Daw of Branford died Nov. 3 at the age of 88, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Nigel was a pioneer in visual neurophysiology and author, as well as a true gentleman and loving husband, father and grandfather. Born and educated in the UK, he came to America, as an associate scientist at Polaroid to study color vision; and then went on to get his PhD in Biophysics at Johns Hopkins University. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard and with ongoing research at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, he joined the faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, becoming Acting Chairman in Physiology, then in Neurobiology. After 23 years, he moved to Branford, to take a position at Yale, serving as Professor and Research Director in Ophthalmology and Visual Science, and Professor in Neurobiology until he retired. He received the 1994 Friedenwald Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology for his many contributions to the field, and wrote the widely used textbook, Visual Development, as well as a book for a more general audience, How Vision Works.
zip06.com
A Masterful Performance
Cappella Cantorum Masterworks Chorus performed holiday favorites at John Winthrop Middle School on Dec. 4 under the direction of Simon Holt. The chorus was accompanied by the Cappella Cantorum Orchestra and pianist Patrice Newman. The concert also featured soloists mezzo-soprano Rachel Abrams and bass-baritone Christopher Grundy. For more information about...
zip06.com
School Board Launches Survey to Assist Search for Branford’s Next Superintendent
The Branford Public Schools Board of Education values the voice of its community and invites you to help shape its search for our next Superintendent. All educational partners including parents, community leaders, employees and students may share their thoughts in one of several upcoming community input forums or through an online survey (click here for the English version or click here for the Spanish version).
zip06.com
Denise Marie Crimm
Denise Marie Crimm, age 70, of Old Saybrook passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving son and daughter on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Crimm who predeceased her on April 14, 2017. She was born in Hartford the daughter of the late Lorenzo D. Lavallee and Edith H. Pashby.
zip06.com
Wilfred G. Mango, Jr.
Wilfred G. “Bill” Mango, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Madison, on Nov. 29 with his loving wife Charlene and his children by his side. Bill was born on July 11, 1940, in Weehawken, New Jersey to Wilfred G. and Mildred Holberg Mango. He attended...
zip06.com
Barbara Claire Whiton
Barbara Claire Whiton, 74, longtime resident of Guilford, and most recently of New Haven, passed away at CT Hospice, Branford, on Nov. 28. Barbara was born in Norwalk, on April 9, 1948, daughter of the late Augustus Sherrill Whiton Jr. and Anna Jean (Overman) Whiton. She was the beloved sister of Paul Whiton of Rockland, Maine; Michael Whiton of Bainbridge Island, Washington; Geoffrey Whiton of Montrose, Colorado ; Linda Whiton of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Margaret Tilton of Toccoa, Georgia. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews: Sarah, Ember, Moriah, Grace, Jordan, Madeline, Jason, Daniel, and Kevin.
zip06.com
Women’s Club Presented with Proclamations
First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons presented Women’s Club of Madison with Proclamations for Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. The Club had a display at the Essex Bank in Madison as well as signs throughout Madison to increase public awareness.
zip06.com
Burton E. Chapman, Jr.
Burton E. Chapman, Jr., 83, of Laurel Drive in Old Lyme, formerly of Old Saybrook passed after a brief illness on Dec. 1 at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Burton was born in Middletown on May 12, 1939. Burton was predeceased by is wife Diane J Chapman; his father Burton E. Chapman; and his mother Eunice M. (Jakobe) Chapman.
zip06.com
NB Council Updated on Building Projects, Cosgrove Shelter
North Branford’s Town Council received updates at is Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting regarding progress on the town’s building projects for North Branford High School (NBHS) and the new police facility, as well as some news about the removal of an illuminated insignia sign at North Branford Intermediate School (NBIS).
zip06.com
Celebrity Status
Children flocked to Santa Claus a soon as he stepped off stage at the Dec. 2 tree lighting on the Guilford Green. Kids were eager to share their wish list while parents were hoping to snap a quick photo.
zip06.com
Henry Gettenberg
On Nov. 4, Henry Gettenberg of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and best friends. Henry was the oldest child of Eisig and Marietta Gettenberg born April 19, 1949, in Modena, Italy. In 1951, his family immigrated to the United States and resided in Brooklyn, New York. On the streets of Brooklyn, Henry found a love of stick ball, the New York Yankees, and music of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
zip06.com
Charles R. Morrissey, Sr.
Charles R. “Charlie” Morrissey, Sr., 79, of Groton, formerly of Shawmut Avenue, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London. He was the beloved husband of Janice Hall Morrissey for nearly 58 years. Charles was born in New Haven, on Feb. 19, 1943 and was the son of the late Charles J. and Anne Dwyer Morrissey.
zip06.com
Encore!
Madison A Better Chance held its Holiday Concert 2022 at the First Congregational Church on Dec. 4. Daniel Hand High School’s contemporary acapella choir ENCORE were among the performers.
zip06.com
Philip Francis Ranelli
Philip Francis “Phil” Ranelli, 81, of Old Saybrook, died peacefully on Dec. 1, at home in the arms of his loving and devoted wife, Betsy. Born on April 26, 1941, at St. Raphael Hospital in New Haven, as the second son of Joseph J. and Theodora (Pagnotti) Ranelli, he was a lifelong resident of Old Saybrook.
zip06.com
Eleanor Provasoli
Eleanor “Ellie” Provasoli died peacefully at her home in North Haven, on Nov. 28 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Louise Bango; her brother Joseph Bango; and her husband and the love of her life Anthony “Tony” Provasoli.
zip06.com
Westbrook Hall of Fame Seeking Nominations
Nominations and applications are now open for the newly re-established Westbrook Hall of Fame Award. Westbrook Public Schools (WPS) is looking to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of its graduates as a model for its current and future students. WPS is proud of its graduates and looks forward to sharing and honoring their accomplishments with the community, as well as with the graduating members of the Class of 2023 as they consider their future and how they will contribute to their profession and community after graduation.
zip06.com
Urgently Need Volunteers
Thank you for your tremendous support and generosity in purchasing wreaths for 'National Wreaths Across America Day' in Old Saybrook on Saturday, Dec. 17. Because of your generous donations, we have purchased over 751 wreaths to remember and honor our local veterans! All purchased wreaths over 700 go towards 2023!
