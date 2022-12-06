Read full article on original website
Morocco and Spain go to penalty shootout at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score 0-0. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.
Samuel Eto'o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto'o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil...
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Celebrates Release in Red Dress & D’Orsay Pumps After Prisoner Swap With Russian Arms Dealer Viktor Bout Frees the WNBA Star
Cherelle Griner gave a speech during the release of her wife, WNBA star Britteny Griner — who was arrested in Russia on drug charges in February — is currently en route back to the United States after a prisoner trade, according to a viral Tweet from President Joe Biden. Griner met with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the White House in Washington, D.C., for the occasion on Thursday morning, wearing a celebratory red dress. Her bright ensemble featured a knee-length skirt and gathered elbow-length sleeves. Griner finished her outfit with a delicate pendant...
Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the groups and the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal’s game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match. Goncalo Ramos was listed in the...
Soccer-Germany team director Bierhoff leaves role after World Cup debacle
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff has become the first casualty of their first-round World Cup exit in Qatar after agreeing to leave his post two years before his contract ends, the DFB said on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Announces Broadcaster Match Assignments for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Quarterfinals
DOHA, QATAR – Eight powerhouse teams remain standing in the exhilarating quest to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and with the Quarterfinals set to kick off on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today announces broadcaster match assignments for the four-match slate on FOX. David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports, made today’s announcement spotlighting match coverage.
Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times
GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands. GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales. GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland. GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.
