NBC Philadelphia

How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
Footwear News

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Celebrates Release in Red Dress & D’Orsay Pumps After Prisoner Swap With Russian Arms Dealer Viktor Bout Frees the WNBA Star

Cherelle Griner gave a speech during the release of her wife, WNBA star Britteny Griner — who was arrested in Russia on drug charges in February — is currently en route back to the United States after a prisoner trade, according to a viral Tweet from President Joe Biden. Griner met with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the White House in Washington, D.C., for the occasion on Thursday morning, wearing a celebratory red dress. Her bright ensemble featured a knee-length skirt and gathered elbow-length sleeves. Griner finished her outfit with a delicate pendant...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal’s game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match. Goncalo Ramos was listed in the...
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Announces Broadcaster Match Assignments for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Quarterfinals

DOHA, QATAR – Eight powerhouse teams remain standing in the exhilarating quest to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and with the Quarterfinals set to kick off on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today announces broadcaster match assignments for the four-match slate on FOX. David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports, made today’s announcement spotlighting match coverage.

