Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: Plymouth Public Library
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's time for another 57 Minute Miracle, and tonight, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick is in search of someone in need in Plymouth. How does this series work? Maci approaches people, at random, and asks them if they can think of anyone else in need of a holiday miracle. If the first person can get us to the person they're thinking of in 57 minutes or less, Maci can give them a miracle of $570.
inkfreenews.com
Mobile Meals Coordinator Has A Passion For Seniors
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Senior Services provides the county’s only mobile meals program. The dedicated administrators and volunteers stay busy delivering up to 350 midday meals a week to customers in Warsaw, Milford, Syracuse, North Webster and the Etna Green area. Jennifer Buzzard has been the agency’s mobile...
inkfreenews.com
Red Cross To Have Multiple Area Blood Drives
WARSAW — The American Red Cross has multiple upcoming blood drives in Warsaw as well as ones in North Webster and Bourbon. 1-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Triton High School, 805 N. Harris St., Bourbon;. Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Firemen’s Building, 1013 E....
inkfreenews.com
ABATE Donates Toys, Bicycles To Combined Community Services
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s American Bikers Aimed Toward Education will donate about $5,000 worth of toys and around 30 bicycles to Combined Community Services. All donations from ABATE will be dropped off at the 29th annual Toy Time event, hosted by CCS, at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Toys...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Kettleheads Homebrew Club Donates To CCS
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Kettleheads Homebrew Club held its annual Christmas meeting Dec. 3. Amongst the festivities was collection of donations to Combined Community Services. Presenting a gift bag full of $1,530 worth of cash and gift cards to CCS.
WNDU
Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
inkfreenews.com
Christmas Bucks Winners Announced
MILFORD — Christmas cheer came a little early for some fortunate folks in Kosciusko County. The Paper’s annual Christmas Bucks drawing has been held and the winners have been chosen. Taking home the top prize for 2022 was Trina Hall of Claypool. She earned $1,000 in holiday scrip...
inkfreenews.com
Tippecanoe-Chapman Sewer — ‘Its a quality of life project’
OSWEGO — A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Tippecanoe-Chapman Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday, Dec. 8, in honor of the new septic elimination project. It was mentioned numerous times throughout the ceremony how monumental this project truly is for the people around the lakes. It is “a quality of life project,” if you ask Kosciusko County Commissioner Robert Conley.
inkfreenews.com
Sheriffs Of Kosciusko County Through 1959
The following is information from a 1958 article from the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. It appears that between 1836-1959, Kosciusko County had 33 different sheriffs. The first sheriff was Isaac Kirkendall in 1836. He lived east of Leesburg and used to ride a grey horse to Warsaw...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Receive Further Training On C.A.R.E.S. Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Police Department has received further training on the county’s Community Assistance, Resources and Emergency Services program. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory EMS Chief Chris Fancil addressed questions regarding the C.A.R.E.S. program during a Dec. 6 WWFT board meeting. Fancil said C.A.R.E.S. representatives provided two training sessions to WPD officers on Monday, Dec. 5.
inkfreenews.com
‘Shop With a Hero’ Allows Kids To See Less Serious Side Of WPD
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School eighth grader Braxton Noll was “enjoying” the Warsaw Police Department’s “Shop With a Hero” on Thursday, Dec. 8. “Just hanging out with our heroes and stuff is fun,” he said. “People say that they’re bad, but they’re really not.”
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
inkfreenews.com
Betty Engle — PENDING
Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club Donates To AWL
LEESBURG — The Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club invited Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County Board President John Lantz to speak at its recent meeting at the United Methodist Church in Leesburg. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge, Lantz spoke to a full house of club members...
inkfreenews.com
Special Meeting Set For Turkey Creek Conservancy District Board
SYRACUSE — The governing board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation office, 11566 N. SR 13, Syracuse. The purpose of the special meeting will be...
inkfreenews.com
As Christmas Nears, More Holiday Events Set To Occur
WARSAW — There are only 18 days left until Christmas, but plenty of local, holiday-themed events are still set to occur. Below is an updated list of upcoming activities for the area:. Akron. The Akron Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the town of Akron, local churches and Akron...
inkfreenews.com
Judith Middleton
Judith E. (Plotner) Middleton, 80, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Judy was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Warsaw, and graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’60. On June 30, 1962, Judy married Richard Plotner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. Judy later married Roger Middleton on July 23, 2016, and he also preceded her in death on May 21, 2022. Family was the most important aspect of Judy’s life; she was a homemaker and absolutely devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of First Christian Church of Warsaw and she enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts and caring for her cat, Lily. Judy was known as a people-person, and she liked playing bingo and visiting with friends at the Warsaw Senior Center.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw’s Middle School Bands Performing Winter Concert On Monday
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ middle school bands will present their winter concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the Lakeview Middle School auditorium. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Canned food donations for the community will be accepted at the door. The...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Redevelopment Commission Recognizes Jeremy Mullins For Years Of Service
WARSAW — Warsaw’s Redevelopment Commission recognized Board Member Jeremy Mullins for his years of service to the commission during a brief Dec. 5 meeting. Mullins, who served on the commission as a Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees representative, will no longer be a commission member as he is stepping down from the school board.
inkfreenews.com
Raymond H. Grubbs — UPDATED
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, (Beaver Dam Lake) died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Raymond was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha (Boyer) Grubbs. He married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death May 24, 2017.
Comments / 0