Springfield plans $1 million in work at Masonic building overlook State and Main street corner; $4.1 million in grants awarded other communities

Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.
Longmeadow OKs rebuild of Armata’s, Maple Road Plaza after fire
LONGMEADOW — Thirteen months after a four-alarm fire consumed the plaza, the planning board approved the site design for a rebuilt Armata’s Market and Maple Shopping Center at its meeting Wednesday night. The fire originated in an attic crawlspace, caused millions of dollars of destruction and was described...
Single-family residence sells for $430,000 in West Springfield
Husam Noury acquired the property at 107 Galaska Drive, West Springfield, from Simon J Brighenti and Maria R Brighenti on Nov. 10, 2022. The $430,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $197. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 27,712-square-foot lot. Additional...
Fire destroys single-family home on Kennedy Road in Northampton
Firefighters put out a fire that started early Thursday morning on 325 Kennedy Road in Northampton.
Southwick schools agree to cook lunches for St. Mary’s Elementary in Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted unanimously Dec. 6 to enter into an agreement with St. Mary’s Elementary School for a pilot program where the regional school district would provide the food service students at the parochial school in Westfield. STGRSD School Nutrition Director Matthew Lillibridge...
westernmassnews.com
Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
Money raised by Mayor, Superintendent, Sheriff celebrity bartending donated to Dakin Humane Society
Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood came calling at Dakin Humane Society Thursday with a $2,300 check. Sarno, Clapprood and Sheriff Nick Cocchi helped raise the money as celebrity bartenders during a recent fundraiser at Gregory's Restaurant in Wilbraham.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000
Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
La Cucina di Hampden House restaurant cooks up special dinner for Toy for Joy
The staff at La Cucina di Hampden House Restaurant will be cooking up something special on Tuesday night. From 5 to 9 p.m., the popular dining establishment is offering half-priced entrees for patrons who bring in contributions, both new toys and monetary gifts to benefit of the Toy for Joy campaign.
Eric Batista, officially Worcester’s city manager, signs $275K contract
The Worcester City Council has made the process it started in November official — Eric Batista is Worcester’s next city manager. The council voted 8 to 3 to appoint Batista on Nov. 15, with Councilors At-Large Etel Haxhiaj, Thu Nguyen and Khrystian King voting against it. Following the...
Springfield residents can apply for assistance in their water, sewer bill
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is now accepting applications from residents for the Customer Assistance Program (CAP) aimed to help families pay off a portion of their water and sewer bill.
Wanted felon runs from Springfield Police after crash
Springfield police are looking for a wanted felon out of New York who they say evaded police after a crash in Springfield.
whdh.com
Springfield woman wins lottery’s Lucky For Life prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22. Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of...
Westfield special education team reports full programs, challenges in staffing
WESTFIELD — Westfield Public Schools Special Education Director Debra Ecker and James O’Neill, the schools’ lead manager of autism, social-emotional and behavioral services gave an update on their programs to the School Committee on Dec. 5. Westfield offers a wide range of special education programs; inclusion programs...
Crews called to fire at Cartamundi in East Longmeadow
Fire crews are working to put out a fire on in East Longmeadow Wednesday night.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Lucas Donahue of Colrain killed working to restore power to Vt. town
A Massachusetts man was killed while working to restore electric service in a Vermont town after a set of trees fell on a number of power lines, according to a Vermont State Police Department spokesperson. Lucas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was killed while working a job site in...
MassLive.com
