The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their pass defense take small, but noticeable, steps back seemingly every week over the last two months. But no week was like last week's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, where the Lions had receivers run to open zones and by defensive backs with ease as Jared Goff remained relatively clean and untouched in the pocket. To rebound from such a beating, the Jaguars are hoping the potential return of starting safety Andre Cisco can light a spark.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO