Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status
Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Expectations for Deshaun Watson, Browns vs. Bengals: Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and...
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Big Hint About Free Agency Decision
Here is the latest development on Odell Beckham Jr's free agent status.
NFL Draft Profile: Maurice Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Benedict Tigers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bengals Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard on Injury Report Prior to Browns Game. By Brandon Little Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More.
NFL world reacts to latest shocking Baker Mayfield report
The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL world when they signed free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers earlier this week. What’s even more shocking is that Mayfield might start for the Rams when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Source: Rams want to go through pregame warmups tonight and see Read more... The post NFL world reacts to latest shocking Baker Mayfield report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texans Make Surprise Selection With First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft
It's hard these days to keep track of who the starting quarterback is for the Houston Texans. With Davis Mills once again leading the team - for now - what isn't hard to track is the fact that Houston has a problem. (Sorry, couldn't help myself.) And it's a quarterback...
Deshaun Watson’s QB Coach Explans When to Expect Watson to be Back to Himself
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a bit rusty in his debut with the team. It was pretty much as expected, but it also raised some eyebrows and cause a little bit of worry. No one knows his true skill set better than his quarterback coach Quincy Avery, he chimed in on how long it'll take Watson to be himself again.
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Not Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Wins Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named on Thursday evening as this year’s recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding pass-catcher, over Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Hyatt has caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards...
Cleveland Browns Have two of the NFL's More Consistent Wide Receivers According to This Metric
The growth of Peoples-Jones speaks for itself. He's become a chain-moving threat for the Browns and he's dependable. He's a nice blocker, he does it all. This season he has eight games of at least 50 receiving yards. Overall, the Michigan product already has a career-high 637 receiving yards. As a second to the third option in this offense, he's excelled.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Jaguars vs. Titans: Doug Pederson Hopes Andre Cisco Can Return To ‘Solidify’ Secondary
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their pass defense take small, but noticeable, steps back seemingly every week over the last two months. But no week was like last week's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, where the Lions had receivers run to open zones and by defensive backs with ease as Jared Goff remained relatively clean and untouched in the pocket. To rebound from such a beating, the Jaguars are hoping the potential return of starting safety Andre Cisco can light a spark.
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence, Chad Muma Miss Wednesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have the laundry list of injuries the Tennessee Titans have, but that doesn't mean their injury report doesn't feature some big names. Jacksonville's injury update for Wednesday showed starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) miss practice, while safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) were limited.
Impressions from California | Schad
LOS ANGELES − One of the themes following Miami's loss at San Francisco was that the team will benefit from the experience of a road game, against a top opponent, in a playoff-type environment. Another part of that theme is that some or many players may have been, according...
Dallas receivers Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit
FRISCO, Texas – Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January.
Rutgers suffers crushing buzzer-beating loss to No. 25 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers. On the buzzer-beating play, Holden — whose game-winning shot was his lone basket of the game — sidestepped across midcourt and out of bounds before stepping back...
