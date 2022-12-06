Read full article on original website
wtva.com
DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County. District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate pair of drive by shootings in Crawford, MS
On Wednesday morning, a 57-year-old man in Crawford, Mississippi was injured in a drive-by shooting. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. as the victim was returning home from work. According to the victim, someone in a vehicle drove up in front of his car on Lodge Street and fired multiple shots.
Santa may fit in chimneys, but one Mississippi man could not escape police custody through hospital bathroom vent
A Mississippi man who was arrested for aggravated assault and a string of other charges can add felony escape of prisoner to the list after attempting to escape police through a hospital bathroom vent. Starkville Police report that Devontay Jones, 24, of Starkville, tried to escape through a bathroom vent...
wcbi.com
Investigators search for person who shot farmer’s pregnant cow
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County farmer wakes up to a gruesome scene after his cow was shot and killed. The picture may be disturbing to some viewers. The pregnant cow was shot in the head on the morning of December 7. Cobie Rutherford said the cow...
wcbi.com
Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1. Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at Hatley School, assaulting student
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A school parking lot fight led to charges in Hatley. 18-year-old Aubrey Denton is accused of going onto the Hatley School campus and assaulting a student. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said Denton then left the area. She was later arrested in Pontotoc County...
wcbi.com
Only one bullet strikes man in Crawford shooting; 23 shell casings found
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured after being shot at nearly two dozen times early this morning in Crawford. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the gunfire happened on Lodge Street at about 2 a.m. The victim told deputies he was driving home from work when a...
wtva.com
Lowndes County supervisors want more security cams
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors expressed its concerns over a potential lack of witnesses when crimes happen in the more rural parts of the county. The Board has tasked the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office with finding out whether or not cameras can be purchased at...
wcbi.com
Attempted prisoner escape in Starkville fails -Another charge added
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- You may have been wondering why there were so many police officers at OCH Regional Medical Center Wednesday evening. Starkville Police say a man in police custody attempted to escape through a bathroom vent in the hospital. The man in custody was Deveontay Jones who is charged...
Commercial Dispatch
Failed attempt to escape custody through OCH bathroom vent leads to felony charge
STARKVILLE — A man’s failed attempt Wednesday to elude police custody through a hospital bathroom vent landed him an extra felony charge. Devontay Jones, 24, has been charged with attempted escape, after being arrested earlier in the day for aggravated assault, according to a Starkville Police Department press release.
wcbi.com
MHP Trooper faces misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Tuscaloosa. A Tuscaloosa Police spokesperson said 29-year-old Steven Jones turned himself in at TPD this morning and was served a warrant for third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released on bond. WCBI was told...
wcbi.com
Thomas Loden Jr. scheduled for execution on December 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we have been following for more than 20 years. The man who confessed to killing a 16-year-old Itawamba County girl in 2000 is still scheduled for execution next week. 58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. asked a federal court...
wcbi.com
Jury selection begins for Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection is underway for a murder trial in Lowndes County. Terry Macon was charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said the two men got into an argument on 22nd Avenue North in Columbus,...
wcbi.com
Amory PD conducts search operation connected to 2021 murder case
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cold case investigation is heating up in Amory. Amory PD posted on Facebook about increasing police presence on Highland Drive near 12th Avenue North for a search operation. 12th Avenue North is where the murder of Judy Baxter, an elderly woman, took place in...
WTOK-TV
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
wcbi.com
Two groups partner to host toy drive for children in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Benefit Committee are helping Santa get gifts for some kids in Lowndes County. The Community Benefit Committee works year-round to help people in the area, but things really kick into high gear at Christmas. Along...
wtva.com
Gun concern triggers lockdown at Shannon High
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Shannon High School student is charged with gun possession after concern about a weapon on campus triggered a lockdown that kept students at school longer than normal. The Lee County School District said in a news release school administrators found out around 2:45 p.m....
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County man dies at hospital after Monday crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man died after a Monday afternoon crash. 61-year-old Daniel Brownlee died last night in a Birmingham hospital. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant positively identified Brownlee this morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee’s...
