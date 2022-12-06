ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

wtva.com

DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County. District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate pair of drive by shootings in Crawford, MS

On Wednesday morning, a 57-year-old man in Crawford, Mississippi was injured in a drive-by shooting. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. as the victim was returning home from work. According to the victim, someone in a vehicle drove up in front of his car on Lodge Street and fired multiple shots.
CRAWFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1. Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.
wtva.com

Lowndes County supervisors want more security cams

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors expressed its concerns over a potential lack of witnesses when crimes happen in the more rural parts of the county. The Board has tasked the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office with finding out whether or not cameras can be purchased at...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Attempted prisoner escape in Starkville fails -Another charge added

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- You may have been wondering why there were so many police officers at OCH Regional Medical Center Wednesday evening. Starkville Police say a man in police custody attempted to escape through a bathroom vent in the hospital. The man in custody was Deveontay Jones who is charged...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

MHP Trooper faces misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Tuscaloosa. A Tuscaloosa Police spokesperson said 29-year-old Steven Jones turned himself in at TPD this morning and was served a warrant for third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released on bond. WCBI was told...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Thomas Loden Jr. scheduled for execution on December 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we have been following for more than 20 years. The man who confessed to killing a 16-year-old Itawamba County girl in 2000 is still scheduled for execution next week. 58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. asked a federal court...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection begins for Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection is underway for a murder trial in Lowndes County. Terry Macon was charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said the two men got into an argument on 22nd Avenue North in Columbus,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Amory PD conducts search operation connected to 2021 murder case

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cold case investigation is heating up in Amory. Amory PD posted on Facebook about increasing police presence on Highland Drive near 12th Avenue North for a search operation. 12th Avenue North is where the murder of Judy Baxter, an elderly woman, took place in...
AMORY, MS
WTOK-TV

Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
CITRONELLE, AL
wtva.com

New Hope man killed in Monday crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Two groups partner to host toy drive for children in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Benefit Committee are helping Santa get gifts for some kids in Lowndes County. The Community Benefit Committee works year-round to help people in the area, but things really kick into high gear at Christmas. Along...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Gun concern triggers lockdown at Shannon High

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Shannon High School student is charged with gun possession after concern about a weapon on campus triggered a lockdown that kept students at school longer than normal. The Lee County School District said in a news release school administrators found out around 2:45 p.m....
SHANNON, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County man dies at hospital after Monday crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man died after a Monday afternoon crash. 61-year-old Daniel Brownlee died last night in a Birmingham hospital. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant positively identified Brownlee this morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee’s...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

