Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to play Viego in TFT Set 8
Viego returns to Teamfight Tactics as a four-cost in Set Eight Monster’s Attack!, cleaving enemies with his sword while channeling his heartbreaker rage. TFT as a five-cost carry during Set 5.5, Viego is a four-cost primary carrier in Set Eight. Possibly one of the strongest AP carriers in Monster’s Attack!, Viego uses his synergy with the Ox Force trait to deal direct and AOE damage to enemy units. The four-cost started off as a fairly weak champion during PBE testing but was very strong for the launch of TFT Set Eight.
dotesports.com
How to earn a Raid Key in MW2
In Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming midseason update, players will get the chance to take the role of Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz as they head off to breach the walls of a heavily-defended enemy fortress called Atomgrad. This new Raid game mode will take a good amount of teamwork...
dotesports.com
How to play Fiddlesticks in TFT Set 8
Fiddlesticks returns to Teamfight Tactics as a five-cost legendary in Set Eight Monster’s Attack!, but not as a primary carry. Last seen during Set 5.5, Fiddlesticks has new look for TFT Set Eight as a Threat champion. Despite having the Threat stat bonuses, Fiddlesticks is more of a late-game support legendary than a primary carrier, unless you three-star The Ancient Fear.
dotesports.com
Best Yone build in League of Legends
Ever since his release in 2020, Yone has been one of the most popular League of Legends champions. The connection with his brother Yasuo and the similarities in their kits have made him an enjoyable character across all levels of play. Yone is a champion with a lot of mobility that gives plenty of gratification when his combos are well-executed.
dotesports.com
Is the Overwatch 2 season 2 premium battle pass worth it?
Another season, another battle pass. Overwatch 2 has taken its cues from other popular free-to-play FPS games in the industry and incorporated a battle pass system. Each season, players can earn battle pass XP as they play, which levels up their pass over time and grants cosmetic rewards as they reach different tiers. There are two battle pass tracks: free, which all players have access to, and premium, which costs about $10 and grants rewards much more frequently.
dotesports.com
Activision is adding some red to the all-black L.A. Thieves Modern Warfare 2 skin
Activision may be changing the most popular Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 in the latest update. Call of Duty released official promotional images for the mid-season update of MW2, which featured a new L.A. Thieves Operator skin. The L.A. Thieves had the most popular Call of Duty League Operator pack after the skin was released with an all-black color scheme with just the red logo on the front. This skin resembled another skin from Warzone known as Roze, which was another blackout skin that was popular among players for being difficult to spot on the map. The Thieves pack even hit the top 15 in sales on Steam, showcasing how many players were dishing out to have a skin that was slightly difficult to see.
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
dotesports.com
How to make or join a Group in Modern Warfare 2
The first midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2, titled “Season 01 Reloaded,” launches on Dec. 14 with a wave of new content but also a plethora of quality-of-life improvements. Season 01 Reloaded features the launch of the first Special Ops Raid, the release...
dotesports.com
League’s Your Shop is back with presents for all
Riot Games is ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with its League of Legends players, gifting them a variety of deals on in-game skins for a limited time. The final iteration of Your Shop is now available in the League client for all players, providing steep discounts for a random selection of Epic-tier and lower skins. Each player receives six discounts for skins based on champions that they have played or for champions similar to ones they use often. These deals are expected to be available through Jan. 3.
dotesports.com
How to unlock all League champions and VALORANT agents through Game Pass
A huge, game-changing partnership between Microsoft’s Xbox division and Riot Games officially goes live on Dec. 12, allowing Game Pass subscribers who play Riot’s iconic titles like League of Legends and VALORANT to unlock some sizable benefits. Game Pass subscribers will unlock benefits for League, VALORANT, Wild Rift,...
dotesports.com
Valve, where’s SA’s money?: Organizers allegedly haven’t paid SA Dota teams for the 2022 DPC season
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, as rosters are now locked. Though the new season technically started already, South American teams have been reporting that they haven’t been paid for the last DPC tour in the summer of 2022. While the initial reports came in early November,...
dotesports.com
Tekken 8 shows off graphics upgrades for returning fighters, including one that’s waited 20 years
For all of the hype Bandai Namco was feeding into Tekken 8 being at The Game Awards this year, there wasn’t a lot of depth to the actual trailer outside of showing off how good the game looks in Unreal Engine 5 and some returning characters. After Kazuya Mashima...
dotesports.com
How to register for ARAM Clash in League of Legends
On the back of ARAM’s most significant changes and balance tweaks in years, Riot is giving players a chance to enjoy the iconic game mode this weekend in the Preseason. ARAM Clash will run from Saturday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 11, allowing for either or both days of competition for your squad.
dotesports.com
XSET regains VALORANT foothold by signing C9 White star duo to headline VCT Game Changers roster
XSET Purple is planning to rebuild around Bob Tran and Katja “katsumi” Pfahnl for the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Bob joined Cloud9 White in June 2022 after being a part of the Soniqs core for around two years. During her time with Cloud9 White, they managed two Game Changers North American titles, winning them both in convincing fashion. Heading into the Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Cloud9 White were the favorite to hoist the trophy. Losses to G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion ended their hopes of capturing the Game Changers Championship Trophy, however.
dotesports.com
The only 4 red dot optics you need to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
In Modern Warfare 2, attachments don’t always make a player perform any better than before they were equipped. After all, it’s the soldier that makes the difference. But it doesn’t hurt to have some good tools at your disposal for a better chance at success. For example,...
dotesports.com
Meme it back turbo: w33 to team up with Gorgc for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Aliwi “w33” Omar has had one of the most hectic Dota 2 careers of all time. He’s a two-time TI runner-up and a Major winner, and he’s now teaming up with popular streamer Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit. As Team...
dotesports.com
Second verse: Liquid welcomes Nisha to Dota 2 roster as MATUMBAMAN retires
Dota 2’s The International 2022 was one of the most thrilling iterations of the event in terms of storylines. MATUMBAMAN’s last ride was one arc that fans followed closely throughout the event, and many wondered how Team Liquid would fill the void he’d leave behind after finally hanging up his mouse and keyboard.
dotesports.com
Supergiant Games is making a sequel to blistering hit Hades and it’s got an all-new hero
One of 2020’s biggest hits was Hades, a rogue-like saga about escaping from a maze-like underworld based around Greek mythology. The stylized, live-die-repeat game won dozens of awards after its full release, including Best Action Game at The Game Awards. It was also the first video game to win a Hugo Award.
dotesports.com
Snatching CIS: OG finalizes Dota 2 roster with a former bear in the offlane
Another rumor can be checked off the list as OG pull Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin over from Eastern Europe to fill the final slot in its 2023 Dota Pro Circuit lineup. This is something that was listed as a possibility when OG struggled in finding a suitable offlaner in Western Europe following the org’s decision to part ways with ATF due to constraints his playstyle put on the roster’s overall approach to Dota.
dotesports.com
A Dead Space cosmetic could be coming to Fortnite soon, leak suggests
Dead Space is one of the most well-known sci-fi horror games and went on to spawn two additional sequels and success for the creative director behind it. Dead Space 3 is due for a remake to hit PC and consoles early next year and rumors are flying about a potential crossover that could be coming to Fortnite alongside it.
Comments / 0