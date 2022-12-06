ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

News Channel 3-12

New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills

New wildfire detection cameras have been installed on Santa Barbara Tv Hill overlooking the Santa Barbara front providing early detection services to the community by the Montecito Fire Department. The post New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles

12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara

While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn

During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108

History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
MONTECITO, CA

