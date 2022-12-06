History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO