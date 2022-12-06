Read full article on original website
Related
‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Loses Mayoral Bid in Ojai, California
After a month of counting, actor Anson Williams officially lost his mayoral bid in Ojai, California, on Wednesday, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. The official final results, released on Dec. 7, showed Williams trailing with 1,781 votes to current Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix’s 1,823 votes. The...
New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills
New wildfire detection cameras have been installed on Santa Barbara Tv Hill overlooking the Santa Barbara front providing early detection services to the community by the Montecito Fire Department. The post New wildfire detection cameras installed at News Channel 3-12 station overlooking the Santa Barbara hills appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
onscene.tv
Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles
12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
kclu.org
Health of iconic mountain lion living in Santa Monica Mountains focus of concern
He’s the poster boy for efforts to study mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains, and was the face of a $90 million plus campaign to build a wildlife crossing over Highway 101. P-22 has become a celebrity of sorts, living in Griffith Park, and appearing in an iconic...
kclu.org
Stars come out for telethon to help those in need in Santa Barbara County
In a downtown Santa Barbara building, music icons Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald are gearing up for a big Friday night performance. It’s not a concert. They are performing during a three hour long telethon which will help feed and clothe families in need in Santa Barbara County. Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara
While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales
Alexis Flores has taken a street start-up apparel idea in Santa Barbara and watched it grow. He is selling outside on State Street downtown. The post Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Fairgrounds redevelopment proposal could “bring baseball back to Ventura County”
Robert Young isn’t giving up on his dream of transforming the Ventura County Fairgrounds by tearing down most of the aging infrastructure and constructing new buildings including a minor league baseball stadium, convention space and ocean-view restaurants. A team led by the Los Angeles lawyer and former owner of...
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
Teen artists invited to paint community mural in Santa Maria
The City of Santa Maria is calling all teen artists to paint a community mural. The large-scale mural will depict the past, present, and future of Santa Maria.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
kclu.org
There's a festive event coming to Santa Barbara that’s sure to make waves
Around 30 boats – from paddling to sailing – will take part in the annual parade of lights boat parade at Santa Barbara waterfront this weekend. "It's a lot of fun," said Neil Bruskin, President of Stern’s Wharf Business Association. Before the parade takes place from the...
Noozhawk
751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108
History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
Chumash leaders present $150K gift to Foodbank's Santa Maria warehouse
Tribal leadership and others from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had a team at the Foodbank’s Santa Maria warehouse on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to participate in a volunteer activity.
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two Central Coast restaurants earn MICHELIN stars
Eighteen California restaurants received new MICHELIN Star awards this year, including two on the Central Coast.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Santa Ynez Chumash Tribe donates $150,000 to the Santa Barbara County Foodbank to expand services in Goleta
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated $150,000 to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to expand their services in Goleta during a volunteer event Tuesday. The post Santa Ynez Chumash Tribe donates $150,000 to the Santa Barbara County Foodbank to expand services in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0