Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
zip06.com
Eleanor Provasoli
Eleanor “Ellie” Provasoli died peacefully at her home in North Haven, on Nov. 28 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Louise Bango; her brother Joseph Bango; and her husband and the love of her life Anthony “Tony” Provasoli.
zip06.com
Denise Marie Crimm
Denise Marie Crimm, age 70, of Old Saybrook passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving son and daughter on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Crimm who predeceased her on April 14, 2017. She was born in Hartford the daughter of the late Lorenzo D. Lavallee and Edith H. Pashby.
zip06.com
Burton E. Chapman, Jr.
Burton E. Chapman, Jr., 83, of Laurel Drive in Old Lyme, formerly of Old Saybrook passed after a brief illness on Dec. 1 at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Burton was born in Middletown on May 12, 1939. Burton was predeceased by is wife Diane J Chapman; his father Burton E. Chapman; and his mother Eunice M. (Jakobe) Chapman.
zip06.com
Charles R. Morrissey, Sr.
Charles R. “Charlie” Morrissey, Sr., 79, of Groton, formerly of Shawmut Avenue, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London. He was the beloved husband of Janice Hall Morrissey for nearly 58 years. Charles was born in New Haven, on Feb. 19, 1943 and was the son of the late Charles J. and Anne Dwyer Morrissey.
zip06.com
Barbara Claire Whiton
Barbara Claire Whiton, 74, longtime resident of Guilford, and most recently of New Haven, passed away at CT Hospice, Branford, on Nov. 28. Barbara was born in Norwalk, on April 9, 1948, daughter of the late Augustus Sherrill Whiton Jr. and Anna Jean (Overman) Whiton. She was the beloved sister of Paul Whiton of Rockland, Maine; Michael Whiton of Bainbridge Island, Washington; Geoffrey Whiton of Montrose, Colorado ; Linda Whiton of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Margaret Tilton of Toccoa, Georgia. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews: Sarah, Ember, Moriah, Grace, Jordan, Madeline, Jason, Daniel, and Kevin.
zip06.com
Philip Francis Ranelli
Philip Francis “Phil” Ranelli, 81, of Old Saybrook, died peacefully on Dec. 1, at home in the arms of his loving and devoted wife, Betsy. Born on April 26, 1941, at St. Raphael Hospital in New Haven, as the second son of Joseph J. and Theodora (Pagnotti) Ranelli, he was a lifelong resident of Old Saybrook.
zip06.com
Marie Rizzio
Marie Rizzio, age 88, of Old Saybrook, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24 with family at her bedside. Marie was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Hartford, and was the daughter of the late Sam and Mary (DeFranco) Filomeno. In 1956, Marie married the love of her life Anthony Rizzio; and...
zip06.com
Henry Gettenberg
On Nov. 4, Henry Gettenberg of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and best friends. Henry was the oldest child of Eisig and Marietta Gettenberg born April 19, 1949, in Modena, Italy. In 1951, his family immigrated to the United States and resided in Brooklyn, New York. On the streets of Brooklyn, Henry found a love of stick ball, the New York Yankees, and music of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
zip06.com
Branford Donors Provide $10,000 for 3rd Annual Holiday Gift Card Program
For a third year, $10,000 will help spread holiday cheer in the form of 500 $20 gift cards to local businesses; to be used by residents in need just in time for Christmas. The cards will be provided thanks to a grassroots effort started by a local attorney and supported by local donors, merchants and continued assistance from Branford's Parthenon Diner Restaurant.
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
zip06.com
Women’s Club Presented with Proclamations
First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons presented Women’s Club of Madison with Proclamations for Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. The Club had a display at the Essex Bank in Madison as well as signs throughout Madison to increase public awareness.
zip06.com
Urgently Need Volunteers
Thank you for your tremendous support and generosity in purchasing wreaths for 'National Wreaths Across America Day' in Old Saybrook on Saturday, Dec. 17. Because of your generous donations, we have purchased over 751 wreaths to remember and honor our local veterans! All purchased wreaths over 700 go towards 2023!
Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
zip06.com
Nigel Daw
Nigel Daw of Branford died Nov. 3 at the age of 88, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Nigel was a pioneer in visual neurophysiology and author, as well as a true gentleman and loving husband, father and grandfather. Born and educated in the UK, he came to America, as an associate scientist at Polaroid to study color vision; and then went on to get his PhD in Biophysics at Johns Hopkins University. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard and with ongoing research at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, he joined the faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, becoming Acting Chairman in Physiology, then in Neurobiology. After 23 years, he moved to Branford, to take a position at Yale, serving as Professor and Research Director in Ophthalmology and Visual Science, and Professor in Neurobiology until he retired. He received the 1994 Friedenwald Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology for his many contributions to the field, and wrote the widely used textbook, Visual Development, as well as a book for a more general audience, How Vision Works.
zip06.com
Encore!
Madison A Better Chance held its Holiday Concert 2022 at the First Congregational Church on Dec. 4. Daniel Hand High School’s contemporary acapella choir ENCORE were among the performers.
zip06.com
Essex Winter Series Receives Supporting Arts Grant from CT Office of the Arts
The Connecticut Office of the Arts Supporting Arts Grant is given to many recipients each year to provide unrestricted funding for arts organizations to pursue their missions. This year, 219 recipients received funds totaling $1,014.063, and the Essex Winter Series (EWS) is grateful to once again be one of the organizations to benefit from this generous funding.
27east.com
Residents of Historically Black Sag Harbor Communities Say ‘No Thanks’ to Historic District, but ‘Yes’ to Tighter Zoning Rules
Residents who grew up summering in Azurest, Sag Harbor Hills and Nineveh, the three historically Black communities that hug the bay on the east side of Sag Harbor, say it... more. SAG HARBOR — Two reports of drivers leaving the scene of an accident were logged with Village Police last...
zip06.com
NB Council Updated on Building Projects, Cosgrove Shelter
North Branford’s Town Council received updates at is Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting regarding progress on the town’s building projects for North Branford High School (NBHS) and the new police facility, as well as some news about the removal of an illuminated insignia sign at North Branford Intermediate School (NBIS).
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
zip06.com
Edward J. McManus
Edward J. “Ed” McManus, 98, of Hamden, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to the late Lucy D’Alessio McManus. Edward was born in Killingly, on Sept. 18, 1924, and was the son of the late Andrew J. and Alice Stone McManus. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Comments / 0