Matt Brown discusses the recent betting scandal surrounding James Krause and the UFC: “I’ve never seen anything like this”

Dustin Poirier shares gnarly photo of his infected foot
UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier provided concerned fans with an update on his gnarly staph infection he finds himself battling. Poirier was forced to visit the hospital on Sunday after suffering a gruesome staph infection in his left foot. ESPN reported that Poirier’s staph was not reacting to antibiotics, resulting in the American Top Team athlete remaining in the hospital.
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Gervonta Davis Says He’s No Longer With Mayweather Promotions: “I’m Just Doing My Own Thing Now”
With a January fight right down the road and a major battle with Ryan Garcia on the horizon, Gervonta Davis has made it clear that he’s no longer with Mayweather Promotions. “Much love to Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather, all them guys,” Davis said at a Monday press conference to promote is fight next month against Hector Garcia. “I definitely appreciate them. I’m just doing my own thing now.” The parting of the legendary Mayweather and the red hot Davis doesn’t come as much of a surprise to those who follow the fight game. Indeed, Davis has seemed rather unhappy with his promotional outlet for some time now.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul was bluffing with sparring challenge: “He’ll never have it with someone on an even playing field”
Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul was bluffing with his sparring challenge. During an interview last week, Pimblett, while acknowledging Jake Paul is a good boxer, believes his fights are ‘fixed’. Jake Paul took notice of the commentary and offered the Liverpudlian $1 million if he could beat him...
Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday
Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Conor McGregor claps back at Joe Rogan for implying the UFC superstar's new look is a result of PEDs
It didn't take long for Conor McGregor to respond to UFC commentator Joe Rogan's accusation that the MMA fighter's urine would test positive for drugs.
What next for US judo great Kayla Harrison after New York defeat?
In the eyes of the American public and huge swathes of the combat sport world, Kayla Harrison is one of the most successful fighters to have ever emerged from the United States. A two-time Olympic gold medallist at judo (London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016), Harrison has seen her...
Legendary Boxing Figure Reportedly Died Tuesday Morning
Legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85. Lane's son Tommy told the Reno Gazette Journal that his father died earlier today after a brief stay in hospice. "He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure....
UFC 282 'Embedded,' No. 2: 'I don't do Fight of the Night, lad'
The UFC is back with its final pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
Gervonta Davis doesn't expect to be in boxing too much longer: 'Once I get them guys out of there, I'm gone'
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is the first step of Davis' retirement plan. Davis intends to transition to a role behind the scenes of boxing after certifying his legacy in fights against Garcia, Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney. Davis vs. Garcia had long eluded fans due to the politics of...
Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Jared Gordon “twice in five minutes” in 2018
Ahead of his co-main event showing at UFC 282 with Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Gordon “twice in five minutes” when the pair rolled together in 2018. Although taking nothing away from an event that happened in 2018 at the Blue Basement in the Renzo Gracie Academy, Pimblett is confident he can handle Gordon on the feet and if the fight hits the canvas.
Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor ‘looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup’; McGregor responds
Joe Rogan indicated the current version of Conor McGregor is not natural, but he doesn’t necessarily fault the former UFC champion. On Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan and fitness influencer Derek from More Plates, More Dates speculated about McGregor’s ability to return from a broken leg suffered at UFC 264. They also discussed the potential chemical enhancements that could speed up that process, namely banned substances that might put him in hot water with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
