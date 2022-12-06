ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe Township fire chief accused of assaulting firefighter

By CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - The Stowe Township fire chief is facing assault and harassment charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Matthew Chapman and a Preston firefighter were arguing at the scene of a house fire on Sunday. Police said Chapman had arrived first and established a fire scene command.

Officers said Chapman was in his vehicle arguing with the firefighter. The other firefighter was yelling profanities at Chapman and started to walk away.

Police said Chapman got out of his vehicle, charged toward the firefighter and punched him in the face before officers broke up the fight.

The criminal complaint said Chapman told the officer that the firefighter had been questioning him about his decision making.

